The Clearwater Human Rights Center Trains Residents how to Stand up Against Human Rights Violations

United for Human Rights Florida

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, February 23rd, started at 7:00pm, United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida Chapter is holding a Human Rights Educator Training seminar delivered by UHR Program Director, Mr. Niko Papaheraklis. It’s being held at the United for Human Rights Center; 29 N. Fort Harrison Ave., downtown Clearwater.

Papaheraklis will train attendees on how to spot human rights violations and how to deliver seminars themselves.

“Right here in Clearwater, there’s human trafficking, bullying, bigotry, racism, religious hatred, discrimination. If we’re going to handle this, we’ve got to start by letting others know what their rights are and how they are being violated.” Said Papaheraklis.

Per Pinellas County Crimeviewer, over 50 people have gone missing, and there have been 50 accounts of sexual battery, in Clearwater just this last month.

The event is free to attend, there will be refreshments and and all the attendees will be provided with free human rights educational material.

If you can’t make it, check out the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HumanRightsFl. For more information please contact Cristian at (727) 467-6960, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com.



About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth and adults their human rights to create valuable advocates for peace, tolerance and equality, and to unite individuals under the cause for human rights. The sponsorship from the Church of Scientology allows for all UHR’s printed material to be given free of charge to educators across the world. Scientology’s partnership with UHR is based on their Founder, L. Ron Hubbard’s words: “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



