First inaugural 'live" virtual art fair.

Excited to be part of a first” — Melissa Dominiak

OCONOMOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visual artists who participate in Fine Art Festivals throughout the country thrive on meeting their patrons face-to-face. They value the opportunity to converse with their buyers while establishing relationships with those who purchase their art. For a lot of them, this is the motivation that supersedes the hard work and unpredictability involved in making their living this way. As art festivals are being cancelled for who-knows-how-long, a select group of 25 fine artists and craftsmen have decided to put a bit of certainty into this uncertain period of time. They are excited and eager to offer you a very special online opportunity. Not only will you meet the artists and view their artwork that is for sale, you will get a view into their behind-the-scenes inner sanctums. You will experience their studios, darkrooms, workshops and woodshops, the spaces in which the magic of their creativity and hard work evolve.

The Lakefront Festival of Art, which typically takes place on the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum, has been cancelled this year. This prestigious show usually takes place on the third weekend in June. To keep a bit of congruency for the patrons in this area, June 19-21, 2020, has been chosen for the first Behind-the-Scenes Virtual Art Fair. "Yes! I am extremely excited to be a part of this group of amazing artists and friends, show casing our art in an innovative way!" said Melissa Dominiak, an acrylic painter living in Hannibal, Missouri. Please mark your calendars and join the artists who have not lost their passion to create, but have lost the human element of interacting with you, their customer. Instead of embarking on their summer journeys to you, they invite you to step into their studios and see where their creativity is taking them.

Artists understand that art buyers have a curiosity about the work they purchase. Patrons love to hear stories about the inspiration behind a piece, how it was made, and what their dollars are supporting. These artists and craftsmen look forward to meeting you and sharing a small glimpse into their creative worlds. They know with utmost certainty that you will find a piece of art to be treasured at the first annual Behind-the-Scenes Virtual Art Fair, June 19-21, 2020.

