Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat can test your self-esteem every day. People are inundated with the curated lives of friends and acquaintances and strangers.

Why do we feel the need to compare ourselves to others, and why do we subject ourselves to it even when we know it’s unhealthy?

We all have moments of insecurity, but if seeing your friends' social media posts makes you jealous, you have social media envy.

“When you have social media envy, you're looking at everything that's posted and thinking, ‘Well, I'll never measure up, so I won't even try,’” says Dr. Latz. “Or worse, you try to one-up other people and make your life seem more grand than it actually is.”

Dr. Latz is a psychotherapist, life and relationship coach and the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate life’s challenges.

Dr. Latz says it's also important to remember that everyone else is feeling just as insecure about their lives.

“Everything on social media is designed to get a reaction,” says Dr. Latz. “Ultimately, our social media profiles are only a digital fantasy that’s we’ve constructed. We're curating our lives to share what we want people to see.”

Indeed social media envy is a uniquely modern problem from a uniquely modern invention. Still, the question remains: is social media a help or a hindrance? Even with dozens of dating apps, meeting people is somehow more difficult than it’s ever been.

“Social media allows us to keep people close but also at a distance,” says Dr. Latz. “We often don't think about someone as real, just another app in my phone. Intimacy is about sharing different physical environments with a person.”

Dr. Latz encourages her clients to approach social media with a different mindset.

