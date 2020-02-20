Unbiased Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

Unbiased joins NVIDIA Invception Program to accelerate the development and growth

Unbiased a startup combatting Bias AI today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program which supports startups with resources needed to scale.

Acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program is great recognition for Unbiased. This program will help Unbiased to scale and reach its mission to fight Biased AI, Fake News, and Misinformation.” — Sukesh Kumar Tedla

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbiased today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, a virtual accelerator that supports startups harnessing GPUs for AI and data science during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment.Unbiased is committed to its mission to Fight Fake News and Misinformation, by combining the power of crowdsourcing with next-generation technologies like Blockchain, Machine Learning, and AI. The company’s solutions are superior to the existing alternatives as it brings the best of both worlds.The Unbiased platform offers tools and services like data collection, annotation, labeling and analytics in a transparent and trust-less fashion. Unbiased build technological solutions in a transparent and ethical way and with the aim of benefiting societies at large.By joining the NVIDIA Inception program, Unbiased aims to grow its platform by gaining access to valuable knowledge, education and hardware resources that are important in building the technology which serves its users.“When we learned that we had been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program, we were very excited that NVIDIA recognized the hard work we have put into Unbiased and see our potential. One of the key benefits we hope to get from joining the program is preferred pricing on GPUs, which can be one of the biggest expenses for an AI startup,” said Sukesh Kumar Tedla, Unbiased CEO & Founder.Every Inception program member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits and marketing support to preferred pricing on GPUs, enabling early-stage startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.About UnbiasedUnbiased is an award-winning Swedish tech startup, building solutions to fight biased AI, fake news & misinformation. Innovations include Unbiased Data Marketplace , Search Engine, and Social Gateway. Its first offering is its Data Marketplace platform which will help different industries and enterprises working with AI and Machine Learning applications by providing structured training data in a transparent and trustworthy fashion. The team will also offer a wide range of services including real-time data collection, annotation, labeling, and analytics. Through its solutions, Unbiased aims to contribute towards innovation and the betterment of societies.Founded in late 2018, Unbiased is currently a seed-stage, pre-revenue startup looking for venture capital.For more information, please visit https://unbiased.cc



