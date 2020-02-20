Breaking Free From Impostor Syndrome Article Lands on Entrepreneur.com

Candice Georgiadis Liz Forkin Bohannon, Founder of Sseko Designs Kim Perell, Author, Angel Investor and CEO

Many people struggle with impostor syndrome in some fashion. For some it may be small enough they rarely feel it, while others struggle with it 24/7.

Ultimately, your confidence must be greater than your doubt. As an entrepreneur and executive, a huge part of success is that you keep going despite doubt and uncertainty.” — Kim Perell, Author, Angel Investor and CEO

Candice Georgiadis interviewed Liz Forkin Bohannon, Founder of Sseko Designs, and they discussed impostor syndrome at length. A small excerpt is included here:My experience struggling with imposter syndrome.Although I’ve been quite familiar with the feeling from early on in my life, imposter syndrome really started to rear its ugly head up when I was about five-six years into my career of building Sseko Designs. We had to build a traditional wholesale/retail company and were considering pivoting to a direct sales model. I believe the opportunity to od business and make an impact was immense, but so was the risk. At this point, I had a multi-million dollar company with employees and partners across multiple countries. I started feeling like if I tried to lead us through this pivot and failed, that would be the moment when I got “found out” for being an imposter. Everyone would say, “See. She is not a real leader or business person. It was all just ‘beginner’s luck.’” As a result, I had an incredible amount of insecurity and anxiety.What I did to shake the feeling off:I may not have gotten rid of it completely, but enough that I was able to move forward — and I am glad that I did! In our first full year of selling through individual women in their communities, we did more in revenue and impact than we had ever done through our wholesale channel! In order to overcome it, I revisited the earliest days of my career and started studying the mentalities and mindsets I had they helped me resist imposter syndrome without even knowing it. My study of those mentalities and mindsets was such an “a-ha” moment to me that I ended up writing an entire book about it so that others can access their “Inner Beginner” as a way of overcoming imposter syndrome so that you can build a life of purpose, passion and impact.A second interviewee, Kim Perell, Author, Angel Investor and CEO, discusses with Candice Georgiadis her driving force to break free from the syndrome.Kim Perell, Author, Angel Investor and CEOMy experience struggling with imposter syndrome:Absolutely. When I first started my own company, I was terrified and young. I had just gotten fired and broke. Everyone doubted me. And even though I chose to press forward, block their voices out and believe in myself. Predictably, I was still terrified. But I felt the fear and did it anyway. Ultimately, your confidence must be greater than your doubt. As an entrepreneur and executive, a huge part of success is that you keep going despite doubt and uncertainty.What I did to shake the feeling off:I believe I did. Rather than focus on feelings of self-doubt or worry, I focused on my vision and my passion. I zeroed in on the things I wanted to achieve and the things that made me feel grateful to be alive. These were the things that were the most authentic and true to me.I also learned to master my emotions. Sometimes, we act as though fear and self-doubt are real and true facts. Really, they’re just emotions that are only as powerful as we make them. I stopped allowing those feelings to overwhelm me or distort my reality.I’ve also made an effort to surround myself with successful people who support me and challenge me.5 Steps one experiencing imposter syndrome can take to move forward, despite feeling like an “imposter”:Talk about it. A few years ago, a CEO of a company I invested in called me and said, “Do you ever feel like you don’t know what you’re doing and you have all these people looking at you for leadership but you doubt yourself?”His question surprised me for a few reasons. For one, I was shocked to hear that he felt that way. He had always struck me as someone who was so self-assured and capable. I had nothing but confidence in his abilities. I was also surprised because his worries were so familiar to me. I knew exactly how he felt. I’d felt that way countless times early on. Talking out how you feel with successful people you trust can help you realize how common and normal your feelings are. It can also help you see the way you look through their eyes.If this is something that you struggle with, definitely read up on the other interviews Candice Georgiadis has done. The insight from all these people is sure to help. 