Entrepreneur Picks Up a Great Set of Success Points from Industry Leaders

Francie Jain, CEO of Terawatt Petra Kolber, Fitness Expert, Author and Podcast Host

10 successful industry leaders shed some light on their success principles and methods during a 'bare all' interview by Fotis Georgiadis.

Most days, I write a to-do list of items I am afraid of and do them. Include a few things on the list that you aren’t excited to do.” — Francie Jain, CEO of Terawatt

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Turning adversity into resiliency is the topic that Fotis Georgiadis discusses with 10 top industry professionals. This article was picked up by Entrepreneur.com, a highly coveted author portal. Below is an excerpt from this article with Francie Jain, CEO of Terawatt:Decide to be brave. My daughter has this cute book called, “Surfer Chick” about a young chicken learning to surf with her father. There is a great line, “Chick scoped out the water/to find the best wave/ It swelled up behind her.../ She chose to be brave.” I always think about this line because it reminds you that your attitude is a choice.Most days, I write a to-do list of items I am afraid of and do them. Include a few things on the list that you aren’t excited to do.Change your mindset: I used to be scared of putting myself and my company forward for press or awards. But, that changed once I became really clear on the solution and how it could help so many people. Once I believed it, I started to look at anything that had any amount of evaluation as, “You miss every shot you don’t take.”Go to a weekly class (yoga, pottery, etc.) where you can track your progress. For me, I have been going to yoga classes for 20 years, and it is fun for me to think back on when I couldn’t do a certain pose or when yoga made me really sore. Now, yoga is like a massage for me — it gets the knots out.Have a child. Every day is a new day and children are far from robots. I find that I have to try many different approaches to get the result I want. Sometimes I have days when I don’t see eye to eye with how my daughter wants to live. You have to work through it, there is simply no option with a child.Another industry success story that opened up during the interview with Fotis Georgiadis was Petra Kolber, Fitness Expert, Author and Podcast Host.The steps anyone can take to become more resilient:Know that resilience doesn’t happen in a vacuum. I look at it as a two-way street. When you are riding high and life is going well, be sure to look around you for those that may need your help. And when you are in the dips of life, have the courage to ask for help.I love the idea of resilience being a three-pronged approach. This is work by Edith Grotberg, Ph.D.:I Have — I have people around me who can support me.I Am — I am able to be responsible for myself.I Can — I can find help when I need it.Resilience is something that we can cultivate and strengthen and unfortunately, the only way we can do this is by going through the hard times. The hardships allow us to grow and although never easy, if you can remember that “this shall pass” and with each challenge, you are building up that resilience muscle it may lighten your buden.When we are challenged, we move into flight or fight mode and this amplifies our anxiety, stress and emotions linked to our survival. When we move into this state we are never at our best. Although not easy, if you can sit with the negative emotions, and be with all that you are feeling, including the more painful thoughts, your body will be able to express and process the healing faster, and in turn, you will be able to come back to your ready state more quickly.Self-compassion is the greatest gift you can give yourself during times where you feel uncertain and doubt if you will be able to pull through. There is a lot of research about the positive effects that come with hugging someone, and you can also elicit the same “feel good” emotions for yourself by giving yourself a 20-second hug as it will increase oxytocin (the love hormone) and reduce blood pressure and cortisol (the stress hormone).This is an extensive subject that has only been touched up on in this article but Fotis Georgiadis has completed many interviews, shedding much-needed light on the subset.There are lots of additional resources on Amazon.com About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



