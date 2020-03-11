Cedar Management Group Hosts Board Training Events

Cedar Management Group Logo

Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company, hosts training for HOA Board Members.

Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire.” — W.B. Yeats, an irish poet of the 20th century

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Hosts Training for HOA Board Members

A common issue that we have seen is lack of training for HOA board members that do not have experience in one or many of the areas required to successfully manage an HOA. We find that through providing free board member educational events, that we are able to engage deeply with the board members of the HOAs that we manage and empower those HOA board members to be more informed on the issues that they are facing with their communities. Through our training and guidance, HOA board members are able to provide better service to their residents, which greatly improves both the quality of life and resident approval ratings at their communities.

We recently hosted our first Training Event of 2020 on February 27th. The training event was called “Basic Duties of Being on your HOA Board (Beginner level)”. We partnered with Mike Hunter, with Offit Kurman, Attorneys at Law, to be our featured speaker!

Mike Hunter’s practice focuses on community and condominium association law. He represents more than 700 associations across North Carolina. Mike’s background includes real estate and litigation, with a concentration in the area of creditor’s rights, including debt collection, bankruptcy, foreclosure, lien enforcement, and collateral recovery.

The issues facing our business and communities have drastically shifted over the past fifteen years. For this reason, Cedar Management Group, a Charlotte based HOA Management Company, is proactive about learning about recent legislation changes, new innovations, and fresh trends that are impacting our industry. By being proactive rather than reactive, we have been able to establish a healthy niche for our business and provide an even better service to the HOAs that we serve. As we learn, we teach!

About Cedar Management Group

Cedar Management Group, AAMC is a property management company that provides professional homeowner association management services. Cedar is an Accredited Association Management Company based in Charlotte, NC and provides HOA management services to community associations in North Carolina and South Carolina. Cedar Management Group exclusively focuses on the management of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums as well as commercial associations. For more information, please visit www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.



