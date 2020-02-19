San Francisco Public Relations Agency Singer Associates Finalist for "PR Agency of the Year" in NYC

PRWEEK Awards Nominate San Francisco PR Firm Singer Associates

Singer Associates PR Considered "Go-To" Agency in California for Real Estate, Development, Litigation, Environmental, Healthcare, and Crisis Management

We are honored to be a finalist for PRWEEK’s “Outstanding Agency” award. We thank our clients, our dedicated staff members, and we salute our competitors” — Adam Alberti, Managing Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco is a finalist for the 2020 PRWeek Awards in the “Outstanding Agency” category.“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’d like to honor our clients—who provide the most challenging and compelling assignments—and our family of staff devoted to implementing these communication campaigns,” said Sam Singer , President of Singer Associates Public Relations.The winner will be announced at the PRWEEK Awards 2020 Dinner on March 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. In the firm’s 20 years, Singer Associates Public Relations has received 13 nominations for “Outstanding Agency” from PRWEEK.Earning an award from PRWEEK is considered the highest accolade in the communications industry. Public relations professionals from corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams come together to celebrate the best campaigns implemented through the year.“We are honored again to be a finalist for PRWEEK’s “Outstanding Agency” award. We thank our clients, our dedicated staff members, and we salute our competitors,” said Adam Alberti , managing partner of the firm.The PRWEEK awards selection committee cited Singer’s work for clients Bay Area Council, Outside Lands, Chevron, Covia, and Sand Hill Property Co. In 2019, Singer welcomed new clients such as Anchor Brewing Co., Denver Broncos NFL team ownership; regional transportation entities SamTrans, CalTrain, and Faster Bay Area (better known as the Megameasure election) and California Hotel & Lodging Association. In addition, Singer expanded its real estate development sector with Signature Development and ongoing, expanding work with Jay Paul Company, Ponderosa Homes, Kylli Real Estate Development, and Bohannon Companies.PRWEEK is a published by Haymarket media group. The publication plays a pivotal role in the communications field by providing breaking news, analysis, and opinion pieces that shape the public relations profession.

