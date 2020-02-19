BlackFin Group Continues Growth
Adds Key Team Members
Prior to BlackFin Group, Ann Pennywitt served as a SaaS Consultant with Kensie Mae and represented Strategic LOS engagements with Ellie Mae. Throughout Ann’s twenty-five-year, progressive management career in mortgage banking, Ann is routinely recognized for building and maintaining client-focused relationships that will bring value to all facets of their business. Operating as a strategic thought-leader, Ann helps lenders design effective business and technology solutions that help achieve record production levels, maximum efficiency, and productivity.
Dallin Fish brings over ten years of technology consulting experience, playing a critical role in the development, design, and implementation of top 100 mortgage banking software systems. Dallin’s background as System Administrator, Project Manager, Applications Director, and Lending Technology Manager at leading institutions provides the knowledge, experience, and skills needed to help lenders solve multifaceted lending technology challenges during implementation.
Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin Group, highlights the growth taking place at BlackFin Group, “we are blessed to continue attracting top talent from within the mortgage banking industry. Our most recent team additions in Ann and Dallin underscore our commitment to only bringing best-in-class consulting resources to our client engagements. Ensuring that each new team members meets the rigorous value system and core values we’ve set at BlackFin. We are thrilled to have Ann and Dallin a part of our growing team.”
About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
BlackFin Group
15642 Sand Canyon Ave #51644
Irvine, CA 92619-1644
