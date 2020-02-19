Vee Technologies Named to the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® List by IAOP

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vee Technologies, a recognized advisory and consulting organization that delivers industry best solutions, is a featured company in The Global Outsourcing 100 List by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals(IAOP) for 2020. This year’s list encompasses the top companies that demonstrate a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.Commenting on the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 listing, Chocko Valliappa, CEO, said, "Our inclusion in the World's Best Outsourcing Advisors list strengthens our commitment to our customers, our people, our undying desire to achieve technological innovation, and most importantly the community. We strive to add value for our clients and are dedicated to making a positive impact in each aspect of their business."“Our commitment to excellence is directly related to the hard work and diligence of our employees,” said Patrick O'Malley, Vee Technologies’ President. "By combining exceptional people with unique processes and our cutting-edge technology, we will without a doubt achieve success for our clients. We are honored to yet again receive recognition from IAOP and will continue to deliver extraordinary outcomes for years to come.”“Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships. We’re proud to recognize Vee Technologies for yet again being among these companies this year.”IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.About Vee TechnologiesVee Technologies is a leading advisory and consulting organization headquartered in New York City and Bangalore. The company works as a trusted partner to enterprises and organizations around the world, delivering technology-enabled solutions for extraordinary outcomes in quality and cost. Client satisfaction achievements have consistently qualified Vee Technologies for the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list of the world's top outsourcing service providers and powered the company's growth onto the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing American companies.To learn more about Vee Technologies and their technology-enabled solutions, visit www.VeeTechnologies.com To learn more about Vee Technologies being named to the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100visit https://www.veetechnologies.com/newsroom/press-releases/vee-technologies-named-to-the-2020-best-of-the-global-outsourcing-100-list-by-the-international-association-of-outsourcing-professionals.htm To learn more about IAOP, please visit https://www.iaop.org/ For media inquiries or more information contact:



