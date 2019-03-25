SonaYukti Received Social Enterprise Network (SEN) Award - 2019

Sona Yukti Receives Social Enterprise Network (SEN) sustainability Award for Education

SonaYukti receives Global SEN award for outstanding efforts towards empowering economically disadvantaged youth with essential job-specific skills.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona Yukti, city-based skill development & training institute, received Social Enterprise Network (SEN) award from the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), a premier global leadership company consisting of over 27,000 chief executives across 130 countries. The award was presented to Chockalingam Valliappa, ( Linkedin Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/veechocko ) CEO, SonaYukti, from YPO at their annual event held at Cape Town, South Africa.The award was presented in recognition of empowering over 55,000 economically disadvantaged candidates, majority women, and helping them land on skilled jobs in the marginalized communities. SonaYukti was the only Indian organization selected for SEN awards, 2018.Originated 11 years ago, SEN awards recognize YPO members who instill change in their communities. Finalists and winners lead ventures that make a huge positive impact across sectors like education, healthcare, equality and employment to eradicate poverty and preserve the planet.About SonaYuktiSonaYukti is a skill development, training and vocational educational institute offering market relevant, skill based training. Aimed to make sustainable transformation through consistent learning and skill development, SonaYukti provides job-based skill training that targets a variety of industry sectors.To learn more visitSources:YPO: https://www.ypo.org/2019/02/5-business-leaders-win-top-sustainability-awards/ Business Standard: https://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/sona-yukti-gets-global-award-for-equipping-youth-with-skills-119031200636_1.html The Times of India: https://epaper.timesgroup.com/Olive/ODN/TimesOfIndia/shared/ShowArticle.aspx?doc=TOIBG%2F2019%2F03%2F18&entity=Ar01310&sk=3351B334&mode=text#=undefined Skill Reporter: http://www.skillreporter.com/2019/03/training-providers/sona-yukti-bagged-global-award-for-equipping-youth-with-skills/



