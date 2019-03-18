Vee Technologies to Feature New Coding and Risk Management Automation Services at 13th Annual RISE Summit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vee Technologies, a recognized industry leader of business process services and solutions, will be featured at the 13th Annual RISE Summit , March 17-19, at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN. The conference brings together industry leaders to discuss key business, clinical and financial aspects of healthcare risk adjustment, offering an opportunity to learn best practices to operate more efficiently and increase revenue.Highlighting the event will be the unveiling of Vee Technologies’ new Coding Automation Platform (CAP) and Risk Adjustment Optimization (RAO) tools. Designed to increase productivity, accuracy and streamline risk adjustment processes, these tools change the way that patient data is received, reviewed and utilized by eliminating repetitive tasks and maximizing productivity while increasing operational efficiencies."With healthcare regulations and technology continuing to evolve, these increasingly complex situations emphasize the need to monitor costs, increase productivity and drive revenue," said Chocko Valliapa, CEO of Vee Technologies. "We remain committed to leveraging the most cutting-edge technologies and solutions to deliver where our clients need it most, their financial and operational performance."About Vee TechnologiesVee Technologies is a leading global business process management company headquartered in New York City and Bangalore. The company works as a trusted partner to enterprises and organizations around the world, delivering production solutions for extraordinary outcomes in quality and cost. Client satisfaction achievements have consistently qualified Vee Technologies for the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list of the world's top outsourcing service providers and powered the company's growth onto the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing American companies.For media inquiries or more information contact:



