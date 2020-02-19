VisualSP brings Microsoft training content "in-context" to Office 365 users

VisualSP - in-context support for end users

VisualSP launches offering to bring Microsoft training content ever closer to Office 365 users within their own environment and at their moment-of-need.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisualSP launches a new free offering that eliminates the need for Office 365 users to have to search for training content outside of their Office 365 environment. Training is brought ever closer to users as an overlay on top of their own Office 365 applications.

There's tons of Microsoft Office 365 training content available online. However, users don't take advantage of this training material it since it is hard to search and find the content on the internet. It has not been easy for millions of Office 365 users around the world to get access to the appropriate training content to do their job at the moment-of-need.

VisualSP circumvents that challenge by bringing official Microsoft Office 365 training content directly to users as an overlay on top of the Office 365 applications such as OneDrive, SharePoint, Word Online, Excel Online, Planner and more. The training content made available is in the form of hundreds of short video tutorials and quick tip sheets that is delivered directly to users as they are using their own Office 365 environment thus enhancing productivity of information workers across the world.

"The loss of context when you are looking for training content makes it harder for users to keep their focus when working. VisualSP changes all that. It brings the large library of official Microsoft training items to end users at their moment of need" says Asif Rehmani, CEO of VisualSP.

