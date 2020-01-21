VisualSP Implemented by NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit to Boost Office 365 and SharePoint Adoption

VisualSP - in-context support for end users NHS Arden & GEM

VisualSP has been implemented by NHS Arden & GEM, multi-award winning health care systems unit, to adopt and leverage Office 365 and SharePoint Online.

Any organization, when looking at contextual support, looks at the vendors and understands where they fit. For us, it was VisualSP – at the right time in the right place.” — Chris Reynolds

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit (CSU) had invested in Office 365 and SharePoint Online for 1,200 users spanning 25 bases with IT staff embedded in several locations. The organization was looking for a way to increase adoption quickly. The tremendous library of training content already built into VisualSP, leading user adoption and support provider for enterprise platforms, turned out to be a huge advantage in terms of scaling Arden & GEM’s efforts.

“We needed a learning solution like VisualSP that provided real impact at the point of use. A routine user engagement survey to find out how users were responding to the new environment showed that overall, results improved, morale improved, and experiences improved,” said Chris Reynolds, Head of Innovation and Product Development for Arden & GEM’s IT organization.

After NHS Arden & GEM launched VisualSP, more team leaders joined in, requesting further customization to train and support their teams. Following the implementation, support calls were more complex and articulate, allowing the organization to leverage Office 365 and SharePoint even further. Taking users on a learning journey through in-context, walkthrough-style content, VisualSP saves a lot of time. Since the self-learning approach is “repeatable time and time again” Reynolds started with the SharePoint launch and has been leveraging VisualSP for other uses. NHS Arden & GEM has since expanded VisualSP Help System’s role to be used in its communication strategy.

“Any organization, when looking at contextual support, looks at the vendors and understands where they fit. For us, it was VisualSP – at the right time in the right place. The level of transparency from VisualSP about the system’s future is another key reason for going with the company. We all want to get the most from our tools. We all benefit. Plus, we want to make sure VisualSP grows with us and our user base” said Reynolds.

NHS Arden & GEM envisions a long-term partnership with VisualSP and is looking at applying the Help System to other Office 365 tools as well as bespoke applications, enhancing the value the system brings to it. The organization is now collecting data from the user searches within VisualSP to develop new training materials.

“It has been a pleasure partnering with the staff at NHS Arden & GEM and to help them with the challenge of communicating relevant information to employees in their moment-of-need. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come.” said Asif Rehmani, Founder and CEO of VisualSP.



About VisualSP

The VisualSP solution helps organizations successfully adopt SharePoint and Office 365 by providing Just-in-Time Learning® tools in the work context. Performance support training is delivered when the users need it, on-demand directly through the native product’s interface. Its content is produced and curated by SharePoint and Office 365 experts, certified trainers, and authors in the industry who have trained and consulted with thousands of end-users, including Office 365 administrators. The team understands the value of in-context training to support on-boarding and the best ways to describe that material.

To learn more about VisualSP, visit https://www.visualsp.com

About NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit

NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit (CSU) acts as a partner for commissioners and providers to support the delivery of efficient, effective healthcare services throughout England. The organization provides business intelligence, data management, procurement, strategic advice and operational support (IT, HR, finance), and other services to more than 50 Clinical Commissioning Groups, NHS England, local authorities and care providers.

To learn more about Arden & GEM CSU, visit https://www.ardengemcsu.nhs.uk/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.