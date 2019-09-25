SharePoint End User Training now in French

VisualSP system

VisualSP extends its language offering for the SharePoint and Office 365 Help System

PLAINFIELD, IL, USA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisualSP, a leading provider of in-context SharePoint and Office 365 training and user support, announced today that it has released a version of its popular system for French-speaking employees. Users can now access French how-to video tutorials, annotated screenshots, and quick reference sheets delivered in real time to users as they work in the SharePoint environment.

“We are excited to be able to offer our Help System in French, so more users can benefit from the on-demand training and support,” said VisualSP CEO Asif Rehmani. “There are many SharePoint and Office 365 users around the world, and we want to help them adopt and embrace those platforms easily.”

The Help System provides three key benefits to organizations that depend on SharePoint and Office 365. First, it simplifies the user experience thus reducing the number of support tickets generated for the help desk team. Second, it streamlines employee onboarding for new users and updated versions of the popular platforms. Finally, the Help System improves user retention rates by reducing the friction encountered when learning a new platform.

“Our goal is to continue to extend into different languages as our customers need” said Rehmani. “French is one of the most used global languages, so this move was a logical first step.”

SharePoint and Office 365 users can find more information about the French version here.



