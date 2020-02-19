“THE CACTUS HOUSE”- RENOVATED RARE HISTORIC ART DECO HOME-GOES ON THE MARKET AS MIAMI’S LATEST MILLION DOLLAR LISTING

The Cactus House, Rare, Renovated 1935 Art Deco Home Completely Renovated While Keeping Its Dazzling Art Deco Details Shane M. Graber, Top Miami Real Estate Broker

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautiful, renovated historic 1935 Art Deco home known as “The Cactus House” is now for sale at $1,050,000 in Miami—-a rarity in the area known worldwide for Art Deco buildings. This rare offer comes from a small inventory of Art Deco structures, fewer homes and extremely few two-story homes like “The Cactus House” to purchase.

“What’s critical-- while this home was modernized for today’s living, the classic Art Deco details were preserved,” said Shane M. Graber, one of Miami’s top real estate brokers and the listing agent.

“Just look at the stair-stepped vaulted ceiling, that design is called a ziggurat,” points out award-winning architect Jorge Planas, who often works in historic neighborhoods. Other signature Art Deco features include a continuous racing stripe that surrounds the elongated living room where majestic fluted pilasters, or columns, illuminated with torchieres, anchor each corner. That fluting, or rippled effect, prominent in Deco design, is also central to the revived mantle over the fireplace. “The vertical fluting is all hand done, it’s extremely labor intensive and therefore expensive, which adds value to the home. We just don’t see this type of work anymore,” Planas explained.

Above the mantle are identical formed reliefs of white herons called egrets, cattails and native grasses. “A classic characteristic of Deco style includes the flora and fauna of the local area,” said Planas. “This house is a block away from the shoreline and these egrets still fly and roam the neighborhood. It certainly makes the history of the house relevant today.”

That’s reflected in current home buying trends that Graber, the broker of Graber Realty Group, identifies. “More and more buyers want homes with authentic original character, yet they desire the modern updates for today’s living. The most popular requests are for gourmet open kitchens with an eat-in island, master bedrooms with spa-like baths that provide a retreat, smart home technology and luxury finishes.” Those are reflected in this four-bedroom, three-bath, renovated historic home.

“In addition,” Graber explains, “buyers place a premium on homes with a unique story. Perhaps the most curious feature of the house is its eccentric hand-carved cactus design applied conspicuously onto the home’s front façade.” Cacti aren’t indigenous to South Florida. But, as Planas explains, “In the Deco era people, and especially Miamians, were known for their fun and whimsy, and this is just a great example of that quintessential humor. So much so, that this house has been known as ‘The Cactus House’ since it was built in 1935.”

“The cactus motif is quite the attention grabber! We now see people slow down and take a second look, and even snap a social media photo of The Cactus House,” says Graber. “But it’s not just because of the cactus, it’s the entire majestic street presence.” Graber cites a recent study, the first of its kind, which showed that homes with excellent curb appeal can fetch a 7% higher sales price.

“So, it literally pays to give special attention to a home’s exterior,” advises Graber, who is the top producing broker-agent in Miami’s Upper Eastside-Miami Shores area, located northeast of downtown Miami.

At The Cactus House, fresh paint in a crisp color, with a muted companion shade, accentuate the period features of clean lines, racing stripes and the slight linear protrusion, called an eyebrow, above the symmetrical trio windows. Up-lighting makes the house shine at night and draws attention to the unique landscaping and cactus motif.

Graber also notes the strategic venue of The Cactus House. “Location is everything—we see a trend of homebuyers returning to older, once overlooked, city neighborhoods, such as Historic Bayside, in Miami where this Art Deco home is situated,” says Graber, who is also president of the Bayside Residents Association. “This community is extremely desirous because it’s adjacent to the bay and Biscayne Boulevard’s burgeoning MiMo District with its hip restaurants, shops and Farmers Market, just minutes to downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Consequently, higher demand has driven up property values faster in this area compared to the overall market.”

There’s yet another way The Cactus House stands out. “What also makes it a real trophy is its link to Barbara Capitman, the woman who protested the destruction of the Art Deco hotels and buildings. Her efforts led to their preservation and the creation of the Art Deco Historic District in Miami Beach. That’s why everyone connects the Miami area with Art Deco,” Graber stated. “She lived in this home’s identical twin on Miami Beach—which also still stands—yet without the renowned Cactus!”

For more information about The Cactus House at 840 NE 72nd St., Miami, Florida, 33138, go to ArtDecoCactusHouse.com or MLS, Zillow, Trulia or Realtor.Com. Listed by Shane M. Graber.

