National CACFP Sponsors Association Recognizes Professionals Earning Certification

Jennifer Nutt, CCNP Patricia Newton-Powell, CMP National CACFP Sponsors Association

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Nutt of New Mexico State CYFD, Santa Fe, NM earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) Certification. “I really do love this certification! I feel it is important for everyone to know my dedication to the CACFP, that I am a professional and I am serious about my job. I know the importance of providing the highest standards of compliance for the CACFP. I am so glad that I can be just a small part in making sure that the children in New Mexico are getting fed nutritious food.”Patricia Newton-Powell of Penfield Children’s Center, Milwaukee, WI earned the CACFP Management Professional (CMP) Certification. “The certification gives me a sense of pride, importance and a clear vision of my day-to-day operations in choosing the best nutritious foods for children, to make a difference with their growth and development. Being certified in the CACFP program is one of the best approvals in meeting top-notch levels for choosing healthy foods for children and adults.”Through the CACFP Professionals Certification Program , the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to recognize the accomplishments of Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals who have dedicated their career to ensuring that our nation's most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food. Since 1986, NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies by providing education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country.



