National CACFP Sponsors Association Recognizes Professionals Earning Certification

Christa Widener, CMP, CCNP Angeles Umana, CCNP National CACFP Sponsors Association

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christa Widener of Upper Cumberland Human Resources, Cookeville, TN earned the CACFP Management Professional (CMP) Certification & CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) Certification. “It was important for me to get my CACFP certification because it was one step further in my professional development. I strive to be the most effective CACFP Manager possible. The training and education that I received while working toward the certification equipped me to provide better services to the daycare centers my agency sponsors.”Angeles Umana of the Children’s Institute, Inc., Los Angeles, CA earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) Certification. “The CACFP certification is an official recognition and validation of being part of the Food Program. Holding the CACFP certification is rewarding and families being served will appreciate those who have a special certification in the Food Program. They will be more likely to participate and understand policies and procedures.”Through the CACFP Professionals Certification Program , the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to recognize the accomplishments of Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals who have dedicated their career to ensuring that our nation's most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food. Since 1986, NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies by providing education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country.



