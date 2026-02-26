National CACFP Association Announces Speakers for 40th Annual National Child Nutrition Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association proudly announces the general session speakers for the 40th annual National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC), bringing national leadership and powerful inspiration to this milestone event. The conference will take place April 13-17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, convening child and adult nutrition professionals from across the country.As we celebrate 40 years of impact, NCNC will honor the resilience and dedication of the sponsors, operators and leaders whose work strengthens the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program and the Summer Food Service Program nationwide. NCNC continues to serve as the premier gathering for collaboration, policy insight and professional growth within CACFP, SFSP and related federal nutrition programs.Headlining this year’s conference is The Honorable Patrick A. Penn, Deputy Under Secretary of Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services (FNCS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FNCS is the primary USDA agency responsible for dietary guidance, critical nutrition assistance and emergency food programs nationwide.With a distinguished 28-year career spanning the U.S. Army, private industry and state government, Penn brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to federal nutrition leadership. Raised in foster care, he understands firsthand the importance of access to strong, accountable food assistance programs for children and families. As a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives, he championed bipartisan reforms to strengthen foster care oversight and improve social welfare systems. At USDA, Penn advances efforts to modernize nutrition programs, encourage healthy eating and empower states and communities to serve as “Laboratories of Innovation” in addressing the nation’s most pressing nutrition challenges.Antonio Freitas, Senior Director of Educational Experiences at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, will also take the stage as the keynote speaker at NCNC. Freitas leads the development of educational content for Sesame Street in Communities and Sesame Street for Military Families, equipping caregivers and providers with practical, research-based tools to support children’s social, emotional and nutritional well-being.With more than 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher, program director and professional development leader, Freitas specializes in translating child development research into accessible strategies for early childhood educators. His work strengthens the capacity of providers to create nurturing, resilient environments where children can thrive.Joining the lineup is Dee Hankins, a nationally recognized motivational speaker whose mission is to empower students and professionals to transform adversity into strength. After spending 18 years in foster care and later supporting his daughter through her battle with brain cancer, Hankins speaks candidly about overcoming hardship and discovering purpose through resilience. His storytelling approach resonates deeply with audiences, offering practical encouragement and hope grounded in lived experience. A graduate of California State University, Long Beach, Hankins brings a powerful message about perseverance, mindset and the lasting impact caring adults can have in a child’s life.Together, these speakers reflect the primary focus of NCNC: strong federal engagement, practical on-the-ground solutions and the resilience required to sustain meaningful change. As the National CACFP Association celebrates 40 years of impact, this year’s conference will continue equipping professionals with the knowledge, partnerships and inspiration needed to strengthen child nutrition programs nationwide.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

