National CACFP Association Announces CACFP Week, March 15–21

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is gearing up to celebrate National CACFP Week , an education and awareness campaign taking place March 15–21, 2026. Observed annually during the third week of March, CACFP Week shines a spotlight on the vital role the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) plays in combating hunger and supporting quality care across the country.The CACFP provides nutritious meals and snacks to millions of children in child care homes, child care centers and afterschool programs, as well as adults in adult day care settings. Research shows that participation in the CACFP is also an indicator of high-quality child care, reinforcing its importance for families and communities nationwide.This year’s theme, “Stirring Up Goodness,” highlights the positive impact of the CACFP and celebrates the providers, sponsors and food service professionals who bring healthy meals to life, one plate at a time.Ways to Participate in National CACFP Week 2026Register and Get ReadyOrganizations are encouraged to register for CACFP Week through NCA’s online event calendar to receive timely updates, celebration resources and a complimentary CACFP Week Sample Menu focused on engaging children and adults in meal preparation. Registration also enters participants into the 2026 CACFP Week Giveaway, featuring prizes valued at more than $600, including a $250 eGift card and complimentary registration to the National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC) virtual option.Free Training During CACFP WeekAs part of CACFP Week, the National CACFP Association will host a free webinar on Monday, March 16, titled Discovering Goodness Through Food Adventures. The training will focus on turning mealtime into a moment of discovery, sharing five practical ways to engage children and adults with healthy foods in child care and adult day care settings. Participants will also learn how hands-on food activities can build confidence, encourage exploration and support lifelong healthy habits.Earlier this month, NCA kicked off CACFP Week preparations with its Stirring Up Goodness: Your Resources for CACFP Week webinar, which walked participants through free tools and materials designed to help programs celebrate with confidence and highlight the impact of CACFP in their communities.Download Free MaterialsParticipants can download activity pages, educational PDFs, outreach flyers and social media graphics. These resources are designed to make celebrating CACFP Week easy, fun and impactful for all ages.Advocate and Spread the WordNational CACFP Week is also an opportunity to advocate for child and adult nutrition programs at the local, state and federal levels. NCA provides press release templates, proclamation request tools and advocacy resources to help communities recognize the importance of CACFP. In 2025, CACFP Week was recognized through congressional resolutions and proclamations in 13 states.Join the Social Media ChallengePrograms are invited to participate in NCA’s annual CACFP Week Social Media Challenge by sharing their celebrations online. Participants can tag @NationalCACFP and use #CACFPWeek and #StirringUpGoodness for a chance to win additional prizes and be featured by NCA.CACFP Week 2026 is a chance to celebrate nutrition, community and the collective effort it takes to nourish children and adults nationwide.For more information, resources and registration details, visit cacfpweek.org.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating participation in vital food programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.