Over $18,000 in Scholarships Awarded for CACFP Professional Development

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do Dimitriss Grant from New York, Jacki Giron from North Dakota, and Julia Gog from Iowa have in common? They will be attending the National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC26) this April free of charge as scholarship recipients, part of the National CACFP Association 's (NCA) ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality continuing education and training.As NCA celebrates 40 years of supporting child nutrition professionals, this year’s scholarship recipients will join thousands of their peers from across the country for several days of learning, connection and inspiration. NCA has awarded scholarships for both onsite attendance in Las Vegas and virtual participation, helping remove geographic and financial barriers. Attendees will participate in high-quality training sessions, connect with colleagues and industry partners and gain practical tools to strengthen Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) operations in their communities.Rooted in a commitment to community, advocacy and education, the National CACFP Association has hosted the National Child Nutrition Conference as a premier training and networking event for child nutrition professionals since 1986. The Association is proud to recognize the following CACFP participants and scholarship recipients for NCNC26:Onsite Scholarship RecipientsDimitriss Grant, Puerto Rican Family Institute Inc., New YorkJacki Giron, Turtle Mountain Food Pantry, North DakotaJulia Gog, SAL Community Services, IowaRoshanda Gaddis, Berean Baptist Head Start, AlabamaStephanie Paratore, The Learning Lamp, PennsylvaniaScott Nutter, Vogel Alcove, TexasVeronica Herrera, Proyecto Pastoral at Dolores Mission, CaliforniaVirtual Scholarship RecipientsCathy Rodriguez, A to Z Preschool, LouisianaCrystal Genter, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, OhioLeah Feagin, Mayfield Independent Schools, KentuckyLisa French, OC CARES, VermontMelissa Galloway Doctor, Johnson County Community College, KansasSheerley Felipe, Happy House Childcare, VirginiaSaray Flores, Amazing Minds 2, OregonTara Atkin, Kootenai School District #274, IdahoBy supporting access to meaningful professional development, the National CACFP Association continues to invest in the dedicated professionals who provide nutritious meals and supportive environments for children and adults nationwide.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating participation in vital food programs.

