Over $18,000 in Scholarships Awarded for CACFP Professional Development

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do Dimitriss Grant from New York, Jacki Giron from North Dakota, and Julia Gog from Iowa have in common? They will be attending the National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC26) this April free of charge as scholarship recipients, part of the National CACFP Association's (NCA) ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality continuing education and training.

As NCA celebrates 40 years of supporting child nutrition professionals, this year’s scholarship recipients will join thousands of their peers from across the country for several days of learning, connection and inspiration. NCA has awarded scholarships for both onsite attendance in Las Vegas and virtual participation, helping remove geographic and financial barriers. Attendees will participate in high-quality training sessions, connect with colleagues and industry partners and gain practical tools to strengthen Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) operations in their communities.

Rooted in a commitment to community, advocacy and education, the National CACFP Association has hosted the National Child Nutrition Conference as a premier training and networking event for child nutrition professionals since 1986. The Association is proud to recognize the following CACFP participants and scholarship recipients for NCNC26:

Onsite Scholarship Recipients

Dimitriss Grant, Puerto Rican Family Institute Inc., New York

Jacki Giron, Turtle Mountain Food Pantry, North Dakota

Julia Gog, SAL Community Services, Iowa

Roshanda Gaddis, Berean Baptist Head Start, Alabama

Stephanie Paratore, The Learning Lamp, Pennsylvania

Scott Nutter, Vogel Alcove, Texas

Veronica Herrera, Proyecto Pastoral at Dolores Mission, California


Virtual Scholarship Recipients

Cathy Rodriguez, A to Z Preschool, Louisiana

Crystal Genter, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, Ohio

Leah Feagin, Mayfield Independent Schools, Kentucky

Lisa French, OC CARES, Vermont

Melissa Galloway Doctor, Johnson County Community College, Kansas

Sheerley Felipe, Happy House Childcare, Virginia

Saray Flores, Amazing Minds 2, Oregon

Tara Atkin, Kootenai School District #274, Idaho

By supporting access to meaningful professional development, the National CACFP Association continues to invest in the dedicated professionals who provide nutritious meals and supportive environments for children and adults nationwide.

Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating participation in vital food programs. 

