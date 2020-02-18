Celebrate Everything Azalea at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Nothing says spring time in Houston quite like the stunning purple, pink, and white Azaleas that blanket The Houstonian’s 27-acre property.

The Houstonian Hotel is ready to celebrate Houston’s famed Azaleas with hotel packages, pink drinks, a Prix Fixe Menu at the Manor House and more!

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing says spring time in Houston quite like the stunning purple, pink, and white Azaleas that blanket The Houstonian’s 27-acre property as well as gardens all over the city. The Azalea Celebration at The Houstonian invites guests to “Think Pink” with deluxe hotel packages March 6, 7, and 8 for visitors to the River Oaks Garden Club’s 85th Annual Azalea Tail. Visitors will be able to indulge in pink drinks at The Bar, an elegant prix fixe menu at The Manor House, and perfectly pink spa specials at The Houstonian’s brand-new spa concept, Solaya Spa & Salon.

Azalea Celebration Package

Celebrate spring with the famous River Oaks Garden Club's 85th annual Azalea Trail, March 6-8. The trail features the famous Bayou Bend Home and Gardens, Rienzi Home and Gardens, the Forum of Civics building, and 4 iconic River Oaks homes and gardens. Stay at The Houstonian with hundreds of its own show-stopping pink, white, and purple beauties which blanket the property’s 27-acres each spring. Tickets to the Azalea Trail may be purchased through the hotel concierge or on the event page.

The Azalea Package includes:

• Deluxe accommodations Thursday-Sunday, March 6-8

• 2 cocktails from The Bar’s “Pink Potions” menu

• Complimentary hotel self-parking

• Complimentary transportation to the Azalea Trail site drop-off

• Late check-out on Saturday or Sunday

• Access to the exclusive Houstonian Club with three temperature-controlled pools

Perfectly Pink Prix Fixe Menu at the Manor House

Enjoy lunch in the historic Manor House with a stunning view of azaleas in bloom all over the 27-acre property. The Perfectly Pink Prix Fixe is available March 2 – 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. Menu selections include:

Appetizer: Choice of Gulf Coast Shrimp Remoulade served with avocado, bacon and crispy shallot or Golden Beet Salad served with walnuts, aged balsamic and shaved parmesan.

Entrée: Choice of Roasted Chicken served with faro, black rice, roasted acorn squash, crispy pancetta and pan jus or Seared Snapper served with swiss chard, fennel, leek and pernod.

Dessert: Choice of Buttermilk Burnt Orange Pie with ginger cookie crumble, black cherry and local honey ice cream or Fresh Berries served with lightly sweetened cream. Rosé selection: Miraval Rosé.

Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian Azalea Treatments

Indulge and “Think Pink” with super-scented Azalea Manicures and Pedicures from Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian. Relax with a warm, hydrating soak followed by a revitalizing exfoliation, relaxing hand or foot massage with an exclusive scented moisturizer for intense hydration, as well as nail and cuticle care. Finish with your choice of polish or buffing.

Please see the salon’s website or call 713-263-6500 for service appointments. Available 8:00 am – 8:00 pm, February 22 – March 8. Cost: Azalea Manicure – $50.00 for 50 minutes Azalea Pedicure – $70.00 for 50 minutes

Pink Potions at The Bar at The Houstonian

Cheers to everything coming up Azaleas at The Bar at The Houstonian. The pink potions will be flowing February 22 – March 8, beginning M – Th at 3 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 12 p.m. Pink Potions will include:

Butterfly Gin & Tonic

Gin, Butterfly Pea Tea ice, Tonic, Lime

Azalea City

Vodka, St. Germain, Grapefruit, Agave

The Blossom

Sparkling Rosé, Rose Syrup



Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa will close in February 2020 for renovations and the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian will also open Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in April 2020 providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences and corporate installations.

One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



