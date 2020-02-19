Stilwell Memorial Hospital Named 100 SafeCare hospitals and Top 1% Hospital in the Nation

100safecarehospitals.com Recognizing Healthcare Excellence®

Recognizing Healthcare Excellence®

Congratulations to Stilwell Memorial Hospital on achieving top 1% in the nation for low infections, low complications, low readmissions, low mortality, and great value” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO of The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stilwell Memorial Hospital was rated 6th in the nation by The SafeCare Group ’s 100 SafeCare Hospitals program.The SafeCare Group analyzed data on more than 4,500 US hospitals and ranked hospitals performance in five empirical areas of care: Outcomes of Care; Infections of Care; Safety of Care; Efficiency of Care; and Unplanned Visits of Care.The 100 SafeCare Hospitals excelled in 40 evidence-based metrics like low medical and surgical infections, low 30-Day mortality rates, low medical and surgical complications, low 30-Day medical and surgical readmissions, and overall cost per patient. Memorial Hospital achieved the top 1% in the nation.Hospitals that perform poorly on these quality, safety, and efficiency metrics receive a financial penalty from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid. Only about two percent of US hospitals earn the prestigious 100 SafeCare Hospitals distinction.“While all US hospitals achieving improvements deserve recognition, Memorial Hospital and those achieving 100 SafeCare Hospitals distinction are leading the way,” says Dr. Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group. “Congratulations to Memorial Hospital on achieving top 1% in the nation for low infections, low complications, low readmissions, low mortality, and great value.”Each year, an estimated 440,000 patients die from medical errors. Millions more are affected from shabby care, bad treatments, and poor services from hospitals.We listened to the numerous emails and letters of complaints, suggestions, and feedback from patients and created an easy tool for hospital consumers to find and compare hospitals. Our members are down-to-earth folks seeking to find dependable hospitals that deliver high-quality care.100SafeCareHospitals.com is a consumer-oriented service that can help consumers make informed decisions about their health care. The Star Ratings include quality measures for the routine care an individual receives when being treated for heart attacks and pneumonia to quality measures that focus on hospital-acquired infections and hospital-acquired complications.The 100 SafeCare Hospitals ratings have the two-pronged goal of giving objective transparency to consumers and incentivizing hospitals to improve care and reduce unnecessary errors that harm patients.For more information go to https://www.100safecarehospitals.com/ About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2013, The SafeCare Group launched 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. Known as Intelligent Healthcare™ software by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AISuite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.