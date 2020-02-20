Mobile App Development from KDG Specializes in Custom Applications for iOS and Android

KDG offers award-winning mobile app development.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While only one percent of mobile applications experience any semblance of success in the marketplace, the mobile app development team at KDG is helping businesses around the nation defy those odds. KDG has been recognized as one of the leading mobile app developers in the U.S. With a 100 percent US-based team, KDG has helped businesses in manufacturing, healthcare, education, and real estate develop custom mobile applications for iOS and Android.

“Americans spend roughly three hours on their mobile device every single day. This makes them the perfect judge,” says Kyle David, founder and CEO of KDG. “It takes detailed UI, frequent reliability testing, and careful development to engage them.”

All of KDG’s applications are built to be maintainable with new devices and new software updates. Code is well-tested so that it remains flexible, no matter the technology Apple unveils next.

All mobile application projects begin with a detailed discovery phase in which KDG’s developers meet clients, understand the complexities of their organization, outline requirements, and blueprint potential features. Roughly 40 percent of KDG’s mobile app projects come in at under $100,000.

KDG’s custom software development and mobile development teams have been named the best in the Philadelphia area two years in a row. They maintain a 99 percent customer satisfaction rating across 1,300 reviews.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

