O’cean Hill Brings Miami-Sensibilities and Abstract Swing to Christian Music with Debut Single

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the release of his debut single, “Now Is The Time,” Miami-based singer/rapper, songwriter and producer O’cean Hill is bringing Christian music fans an infectious new sound, and an entirely new genre he calls “Abstract Swing.”"Abstract Swing is a fusion of salsa beats, African rhythms & pop melodies topped off with a hip-hop swing” says O’cean. By using his Puerto Rican roots and the Afro-Caribbean influences that he was exposed to while growing up in Puerto Rico, O’cean wants to share his testimony with people that normally wouldn’t listen to Christian music. "Through my music, I want to be able to be a vessel that connects people with their own personal walk with God.”O’cean comes from humble beginnings. Born in New York City and raised in the Bronx (down the street from future entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez) and Puerto Rico, his love for music awakened at the early age of four while watching television appearances by legendary performers like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. The power and the presence of these legendary entertainers heavily influenced the development of his musical trajectory. At the age of 12, O’cean started writing songs and by the time he was 15, he was already producing and arranging his own music.While most artists get their start in small bars, coffee houses or clubs, O’cean’s first professional gig was as the opening act for New Kids On The Block at the Lynn Memorial Auditorium outside Boston, Massachusetts. Before long, he was opening for major acts such as The Commodores, Will To Power and Brenda K. Starr. He also was included as a featured artist for the 2005 Latin Billboard Awards Showcase, and soon found himself hosting and producing the MTV International series Da’Klick, where he interviewed the top Latin singers and rappers.With a decided turn towards ministry, Ocean’s new music and high-energy live performances are filled with faith, culture and diversity. “I want my music to have a happy, fun, energetic vibe to it while still sharing my experiences through personal testimonies, and positive stories of others,” says O’cean. “That’s why when you listen to my new single, 'Now Is The time,' you will realize that it’s a celebration of faith and it will inspire people to let go of their past and focus and embrace the present.”Recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studios (owned by country music superstar Martina McBride), “Now Is The Time" was mixed by GRAMMY Award-winner Sean Moffitt (TobyMac, Lauren Daigle) and mastered by GRAMMY Award-winner Joe LaPorta (Lizzo, Carrie Underwood). The single is available now wherever digital music is sold.For more information, visit www.oceanhillmusic.com



