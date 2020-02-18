CommsChoice sees strong uptake of Microsoft Teams Direct Call Routing service through Microsoft partners

Increased demand driven by the adoption of the Microsoft Office 365 platform, the NBN rollout and ISDN network decommissioning in Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommsChoice (ASX: CCG) announced today that it is seeing an increasing demand for its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service, driven by the adoption of the Office 365 platform along with the NBN rollout and ISDN network decommissioning in Australia.Tristan Plummer, CommsChoice CTO said that Microsoft Teams is the fastest growing application in Microsoft history.“More than 350k organisations worldwide now use Microsoft Teams. We are very excited by the continued growth of this product in Australia, and we are building a solid pipeline of clients in this space. We know our clients want a Unified Collaboration and Communication experience and we see Teams as the perfect vehicle for that.”Since launching the MS Teams Direct Routing product in early February 2019, CommsChoice has continued its strategy of targeting Microsoft Partners and larger direct clients for Teams deployments.“We have been running user training with Microsoft Partners and they all come away excited about the opportunity Direct Routing offers. They see the demand from their customers, and we help them to fulfil that demand.The team at CommsChoice work closely with our partners and help them with marketing, sales support and delivery of the product. Our provisioning process is highly automated, and we can get services online making calls and video conferencing, almost instantly,” said Plummer.CommsChoice recently launched a new range of Microsoft Teams Direct Routing call plans. The new CommsChoice Direct Routing rate plans are extremely competitive and offer unlimited standard calling for as low as $15 per user per month.Plummer said, “We are finding that MS partners find the Teams calling plans attractive as they can retain their Microsoft licensing while adding a revenue stream from the voice channel and call usage. CommsChoice sell the service as a stand-alone offering and don’t require their clients to migrate their Office 365 services away from their current MS partner, enhancing the MS partners product suite.”CommsChoice Group provides cloud communications for business. The company services mid-tier corporate customers in Australia, Asia and internationally using its cloud based global business phone platform and MS Teams Calling/Direct routing integration combined with innovative SD-WAN technology and fibre and NBN access products. For more see https://www.commschoice.com



