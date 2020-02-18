US Navy Vice Admiral Jan E. Tighe (Ret.) joins the RangeForce Advisory Board

Adm. Tighe brings 30 Years of Cybersecurity experience, including Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, to RangeForce’s Advisory Board

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, USA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RangeForce (www.rangeforce.com), provider of the industry's most comprehensive simulation-based cybersecurity skills training platform, announced that VADM Jan E. Tighe, U.S. Navy (Ret.), has joined its Advisory Board.

VADM Tighe most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, which entailed responsibilities as Director of Naval Intelligence, U.S. Navy Chief Information Officer, and Director of Cybersecurity before her retirement from the U.S. Navy in August 2018. She served in the U.S. Navy for over 30 years in various roles of increasing seniority, including Commander of the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. Tenth Fleet. VADM Tighe is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a B.S. in Theoretical Mathematics, and she earned an M.S. in Applied Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). She served as the President of NPS from 2012 to 2013 and was inducted into the NPS Hall of Fame in June 2018 for her distinguished accomplishments and contributions at the highest levels of public service.

VADM Tighe currently serves on the Board of Directors for Goldman Sachs, the Huntsman Corporation, Progressive Insurance, and IronNet Cybersecurity. She most recently joined the Board of Trustees for the MITRE Corporation and the Board of Directors for the U.S Naval Academy Foundation.

"As the Commander of Fleet Cyber Command, I spent a lot of time focused on building the Navy's Cyber Mission Force teams and equipping them with the tools and training they needed to defend the Navy and nation against attacks. The critical lessons we learned in building out Cyber Command apply equally to corporations who are routinely targeted for attacks. I truly believe that companies must focus on continuous training of their technical teams to both reduce attack surfaces by systemically eliminating vulnerabilities and to operationally prepare them to defend and fight through any attacks. RangeForce's realistic and hands-on platform is a great way to achieve this objective," said Vice Admiral Tighe. "I am excited to join the RangeForce Advisory Board and use my experience to help RangeForce deliver innovative and unique training environments where cyber-pros learn real-world vulnerability remediation and blue team defensive skills."

"We are honored to have Vice Admiral Tighe join our Advisory Board. Jan brings a wealth of knowledge on how to train and operationalize a cybersecurity team. From her days commanding the National Security Agency/Central Security Service Hawaii to serving as the President of the Naval Postgraduate School, to her tenure as Director of Naval Intelligence, her unique mix of operational experience will provide my team at RangeForce with incredibly valuable insights on how to deliver an even more effective cyber skills training platform," said RangeForce CEO Taavi Must.

Vice Admiral Tighe joins Zane Lackey, Chris Inglis, and Charlie Miller on the RangeForce Advisory Board.

The RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform provides customers around the globe with hands-on lessons that teach how to detect and respond to the latest cyber threats and system vulnerabilities. A cloud-based, on-demand, SaaS environment, the RangeForce platform recreates real-life targeted cyberattacks and teaches users how to identify and defend against them while providing executives with comprehensive reporting to measure team skill levels accurately.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.



