CyberSkills Training Platform Innovator RangeForce Adds Veteran CISO Anthony Johnson to Advisory Board

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RangeForce, creator of the world's most advanced simulation-based security skills platform, has added Anthony Johnson, Managing Partner at Delve Risk, to its advisory board. Based in Washington, D.C., Johnson provides cybersecurity and risk advisory services, consulting, and strategic analysis based on his wealth of knowledge as a top security executive and global CISO at financial service leaders, including Capital One, JPMorgan Chase and Fannie Mae.

The RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform provides customers worldwide with hands-on lessons that teach security, I.T., and development professionals how to detect and respond to the latest cyber threats and system vulnerabilities. As a cloud-based, on-demand, SaaS environment, the RangeForce platform recreates real-life targeted cyberattacks and teaches users how to identify and defend against them, while providing executives with comprehensive reporting to measure team skill levels accurately.

Johnson's firm, Delve Risk is a boutique technology consulting firm specializing in bringing next-generation methodologies and approaches to cybersecurity and risk management problems. With more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and C-suite roles with major institutions, Johnson was most recently with Capital One as Managing Vice President and Deputy CISO, Cyber Security, and previously with JPMorgan Chase & Co. as Managing Director - Global Chief Information Security Officer, Corporate & Investment Bank. He also served as Vice President and CISO at Fannie Mae and CISO at G.E. Capital Treasury.

A frequent cybersecurity industry keynote speaker and ongoing consultant to top CISOs, Johnson holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Regis University and an MBA from Indiana University.

"After working in financial institutions that were subjected to cyberattacks every day, I came to understand the importance of training individuals and teams to work together to proactively limit the impact of security breaches," said Johnson. "RangeForce has created a unique combination of a state-of-the-art cyber range and training SaaS platform with an incredible depth of learning. By integrating on-demand training with integrated cyber range exercises, they have set the bar for a best-in-class SaaS company aimed at helping enterprises keep their I.T., infrastructure, and security teams sharp, focused, and collaborating effectively."

RangeForce CEO Taavi Must added, "A.J. has worked in some of the most complicated cyber environments in the world, so he brings the kind of real-world, in-the-midst-of-crisis experience we are helping our customers prepare for as they face ongoing risks to information theft and business disruption. With his insights, expertise, and deep networks, A.J. will be a valuable asset as we continue to improve our solutions and grow our partnerships. It is a pleasure to be working with him and to have him join our Advisory Board.

Johnson joins Vice Admiral Tighe, Zane Lackey, Chris Inglis, and Charlie Miller on the RangeForce Advisory Board.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.



