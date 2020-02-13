RangeForce Sponsors Professional Golfer Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka

Sponsorship to drive critical message of ensuring a well-trained human element in cybersecurity.

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RangeForce (www.rangeforce.com), provider of the industry’s most comprehensive simulation-based cybersecurity skills training platform, is pleased to announce our sponsorship of Sepp Straka on the PGA Tour for the 2020 season. Sepp is a 2016 graduate of the University of Georgia and is ranked 77th in the FedEx Cup standings competing in his second year on the PGA Tour.

“Just as professional golfers spend thousands of hours in hands-on practice to reach elite levels, the RangeForce platform allows today’s cybersecurity practitioners the opportunity to hone their craft through easily accessible and realistic cloud-based training. We want all members of an IT staff to achieve their maximum potential, and we are proud to partner with a great competitor like Sepp who exemplifies training and preparation. We wish him the best of luck this weekend at Riviera and for the remainder of the season,” said Gordon Lawson, President and CRO of RangeForce.

“I am honored to wear the RangeForce logo this year. Growing up in both the US and Austria, I can appreciate how interconnected the world is and continues to become. RangeForce’s important contributions to ensuring a well-trained human element in cybersecurity are essential to maintaining a secure global economy. Further, their metrics-driven approach is very similar to the statistical analysis I look at to compete more effectively on the PGA Tour. It’s very exciting to be part of the RangeForce family,” said Sepp Straka, Professional Golfer, PGA Tour Member.

The RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform provides customers around the globe with hands-on lessons that teach how to detect and respond to the latest cyber threats and system vulnerabilities. A cloud-based, on-demand, SaaS environment, the RangeForce platform recreates real-life targeted cyberattacks and teaches users how to identify and defend against them while providing executives with comprehensive reporting to accurately measure team skill levels.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry’s only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and security staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.