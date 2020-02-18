OKTV, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRUD) Subsidiary, Airs Documentary, Fathers of the Sport, to Honor Kobe Bryant.

OKTV, a Valiant Eagle Inc. subsidiary, is pleased to announce that it will air, Fathers of the Sports, to honor basketball legend, the late Kobe Bryant.

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRUD)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fathers of the Sport is a featured documentary which uncovers the colorful and compelling history of legendary playground basketball. The documentary is produced by Providence Films, another subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc., and directed by Xavier “X” Mitchell. It chronicles the history and lives of many legends and unsung heroes who dominated playground basketball courts of New York, Philly, DC, and Chicago it their earlier years, consequently turning it into the multi-billion dollar spectator sport it is today. Featuring images, music, and footage from the 60’s and 70’s, Fathers of the Sport tells the story of an American social culture embedded with racism, war, oppression, and poverty. These asphalt warriors escaped and rose above it all with a mutual love and respect for the game that many feel has been lost on today’s players.

Schooled on urban courts across America, self-trained athletes brought style to the NBA that sorely lacked excitement and retail entertainment value. The playgrounds convergence with the NBA was a major turning point in the history of basketball, the game was forever changed. The legacy of these playground athletes is seen in all aspects of professional basketball today and Fathers of the Sport pays homage to its urban playground roots.

From Rucker Park to The Baker League and beyond, the legendary players’ courage, fire and on-court determination is translated into a celebration of their accomplishments. The participation of basketball legends such as Joe “Jellybean” Bryant (Associate Producer and father of Kobe Bryant), Lucius Allen (President-NBA’s Retired Players Association of LA) and other basketball “royalty” has provided extraordinary strength in regards to validity and access into the worlds and lives of these players. Fathers of the Sport provides a historic and honest account of the origin and history of playground basketball.

Film Trailer

https://youtu.be/uHyosXB0gOU

The exact date for airing will be announced shortly

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: http://www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

OKTV

@oktvlive

www.myok.tv

Providence Film Group

www.providencefilmgroup.com



Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.