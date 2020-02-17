Braydich Dental Announces Recipient of Smiles for Charity 2020 Campaign

Hubbard dentistry will raise and donate teeth whitening proceeds to Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS).

HUBBARD, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braydich Dental, a leading provider of dental health services across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, announced Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) would be the recipient of its Smiles for Charity 2020 fundraising campaign. The drive will run March 1 - June 30, with 100 percent of the teeth whitening proceeds benefiting the local nonprofit organization helping children and young adults find adoptive families.Started in 2004, Smiles for Charity is an annual fundraiser organized by Braydich Dental, providing aid to local nonprofit organizations and charities. To date, more than $300,000 has been raised and donated to various agencies and service groups, including Animal Charities, Neighborhood Ministries, Heart Reach Ministries and Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. In the past, the Braydich Dental team would handpick its recipient, but this year, the community got involved in the selection process.“We identify and interview different organizations whose purpose is to improve the quality and comfort of everyday life,” said Rudy Braydich, co-owner of Braydich Dental. “There are so many phenomenal charities fostering real change across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania that picking one is always a tough decision. We didn’t want to make this choice alone and felt the community should have a say in which organization they would like to support.”A vote was held across Braydich Dental’s social media networks, with NOAS receiving the most votes, making it this year’s Smiles for Charity beneficiary. During the course of the campaign, participants will donate $100 in exchange for an all-in-one teeth whitening kit from Braydich Dental. The kit includes custom-fitted whitening trays for upper and lower teeth and whitening gel that can lighten teeth five to seven shades.All of the teeth whitening proceeds will be donated directly to NOAS. The organization, located in Warren, Ohio, provides adoption and foster care services to children and young adults with special needs in the child welfare system through recruitment, preparation and supporting specialized families. To learn more about NOAS, visit their website www.NOAS.com , or their Facebook, www.facebook.com/NortheastOhioAdoptionServices . Braydich Dental hopes to raise $20,000 for NOAS.“We [NOAS] are beyond thankful to have been chosen by Braydich Dental and the community for that matter as the 2020 recipient for the Smiles for Charity campaign,” stated Cheryl Tarantino, executive director for Northeast Ohio Adoption Services. “With less funding available to our organization from the state for adoption and foster care services, we have to be mindful of how to best maximize funds to help children and teens find loving homes. Donations and community support are critical to our operation, and so when NOAS was awarded as the beneficiary of Smiles for Charity, we couldn’t have been more appreciative.”About Braydich Dental:Founded in 1977 in Hubbard, Ohio, Braydich Dental is a multi-dentist practice offering an array of dental health services from general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, implant dentistry, orthodontics and periodontal care to full-mouth reconstructions. Braydich Dental has recently expanded beyond routine dental care to providing solutions and support for individuals suffering from sleep apnea along with chronic headaches and migraines by becoming a licensed TruDenta practitioner. For more information, please visit. www.braydich.com Smiles for Charity runs March 1 – June 30, 2020, and is open to all participants. To learn more about the campaign, please contact:



