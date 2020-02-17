Authors Learn the Mindset of Publishing at Avondale, AZ Conference

Learn the new "mindset" rules to connecting with readers and selling more books.

Some authors are somewhat terrified of connecting with readers, but publishing a book now requires authors and illustrators to be in a relationship with readers” — Sean Buvala

AVONDALE, AZ, USA, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-day “spring training” conference for book authors and illustrators, “Author Mindset: Reach Out and Connect,” will be offered in Avondale, Arizona, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Both local and national speakers will be presenting. Registration includes resources and meals. The workshop will be held at the new Residence Inn, 11465 W Hilton Way in Avondale, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Registration (which includes materials, lunch, and snacks) is required. Learn more at azindieauthors.com.

The days when an author of a book could write a book and vanish into their walled garden of solitude while their books “just sold” are long gone. At the “Author’s Mindset Workshop,” the Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group presents a series of speakers and trainers that help the published or want-to-be published authors with the mindset and the tools they need for speaking in public with eager readers and fans. With speakers from a variety of U.S. locations, this one-day event features interactive learning that will provide take-action steps to be more successful as an author.

The focus at this comfortable, casual retreat is on learning and there is no “selling from the platform” at this event. Leading the gathering is Avondale-based Sean Buvala, who is an author, storyteller, and publisher. Speakers also include author and corporate coach Laura Packer from Minnesota and Lee Wind from California, author, and director of marketing for the Independent Book Publishers Association.

“Some authors are somewhat terrified of connecting with readers, but publishing a book now requires authors and illustrators to be in a relationship with readers. We’re looking to create an annual event that deals less with the ‘how’ to publish a book and more with the mindset, or way of thinking, that authors and illustrators need to have to be successful and satisfied with their books. Publishing is a tough business, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed or disillusioned.” says Sean Buvala, the publisher at The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group. “Helping authors reach out with confidence and skill to their readers is the goal of this first conference. Frankly, connected authors sell more books. We’re about teaching and not selling at this event, so we hope people come ready to be active participants.”

3 Things For Better Public Speaking



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.