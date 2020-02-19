Washh Offers Restaurant Pressure Washing Packages For 2020

Washh provides professional power cleaning and pressure washing services Commercial and Residential Pressure Washing Services

Washh, a pressure washing company servicing the Charlotte, NC area, offers restaurant pressure washing packages to help their customers combat mold and mildew.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pollen season 2020 is almost upon the Carolinas and to assist their clients with preventing mold and mildew, Washh is offering restaurant pressure washing packages.

Restaurants and bars have a unique challenge to maintain a clean environment. They must meet safety standards or risk being shut down by local agencies. They may have a set of guidelines to be followed by staff to ensure the business remains in operation. However, pressure cleaning by professionals can aid the restaurant owner and manager in maintaining the standards.

Pressure cleaning can reduce the amount of time that it takes staff to clean the kitchen. While you may think of pressure washing as a job for the exterior of a building, it can also be done for your drive through areas and your sidewalks.

As Restaurants toss out garbage, they’ll want a clean dumpster pad to prevent odors. Pressure washing the dumpster area also reduces the problem of rodents and bugs as well as other animals in the area.

If they have outdoor patio seating for their establishment, they can use pressure cleaning to keep this area attractive for their customers. High pressure cleaning removes grease and other dirt from the floors.

Washh offers pressure washing packages that range from full service (Building, sidewalks, dumpster pads, drive throughs, etc) serviced every month - or even customizable packages that can adjust the types of service provided and the amount of time in between service.

About Washh: Washh is a trusted name in the pressure and power washing industry. They are fully insured and bonded and an official member of both the Power Washers of North America and the United Association of Mobile Contract Cleaners. All of their technicians pass comprehensive background checks and are fully trained in fast, friendly service. For more information, please visit http://washh.com or call (704) 321-8000



