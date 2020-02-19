autopom! Car Warranty Alternatives Cover Mechanical Breakdowns

autopom! provides affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom! is one of the nation’s leading providers of Vehicle Protection Plans, affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans offered by manufacturers or dealerships. Like an auto warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan will help drivers afford the repairs they need should their vehicle experience issues beyond regular maintenance.

“We’ve been providing high-quality service to drivers nationwide for over a decade,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!.

The company is accredited by the BBB and A+ rated. It has also received high marks and recognition by BestCompany.com and TrustPilot.com.

A variety of plans are available, depending on a car’s make, model, and mileage. Plans include roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, and repair shop choice. Some plans include tire protection and interest-free payment plans.

For California drivers, autopom! offers mechanical breakdown insurance. autopom! is a certified provider of insurance in the state of California, and can help drivers find a plan that gives them automotive peace of mind.

Plan pricing varies by year/make/model and mileage. To request a free quote, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.



About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

