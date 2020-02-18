Purple Heart Homes Enters Arizona

With the support of The Home Depot Foundation and Bank of America, the charity embarks on renovation project for Service-Connected Disabled Veteran

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Heart Homes (PHHUSA – www.phhusa.org ) is pleased to announce it is expanding its footprint into the State of Arizona with the renovation of a Service Connected Disabled Veterans’ home.On February 19, 2020, PHH staff members will join local volunteers, along with Bank of America Volunteers and The Home Depot store #0467 in Tucson, to construct a 10’x12’ deck with a wheelchair ramp in the front of the home of a 63-year-old Vietnam Veteran who suffers from lack of mobility and back problems. The ramp will improve safety and provide accessibility for the recipient. This will be the 562nd Veteran served by PHHUSA.Members of the media are invited to join PHH and its volunteers at 13697 S. Hound Dog Road in Vail on Tuesday, February 18, from 10:00am-3:00pm and on Wednesday, February 19, from 10:00am-2:00pm. Media are also encouraged to attend the Mission Complete ceremony on Wednesday at 1:30pm.“We are thrilled and excited to be working with and for this Arizona Veteran,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “We look forward to doing important work in Tucson, and will also take this opportunity to establish relationships with community leaders that can lead to establishing a Purple Heart Homes Chapter, which will assist more Veterans in Arizona to live and age in place safely.”PHHUSA has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place and The Veterans Home Ownership Program. From building a ramp to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, PHHUSA’s programs are designed to fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras. Please join PHHUSA and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in your community. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help PHHUSA in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.About Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 national non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.About The Home Depot FoundationThe Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $335 million in veteran causes and improved more than 47,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook+ Instagram @HomeDepotFoundationAbout Bank of AmericaAs part of Bank of America’s efforts to help revitalize communities and support the housing needs of those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, the company has donated more nationwide to military veteran-support charities and other nonprofit, community-based organizations. This donation is made possible through a partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation, which works with financial institutions such as Bank of America to support its Homes4WoundedHeroes initiative.To learn more about Bank of America’s support of our service members and veterans, visit bankofamerica.com/militarysupport.



