First Time Buyers Policies are Collectively Expected to Drive Australia’s Real Estate Industry: Ken Research

AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changing trend towards increasing the use of Co Working Office Spaces and emerging demand for boutique and lifestyle hotels are further augmenting the growth of the real estate industry in Australia”Residential real estate sector will continue to see moderate decline in prices as the sector faced oversupply of new residential dwellings in the past. Australians purchased detached one or two storey houses, but this trend is changing as they have shifted their preferences towards luxury living terrace houses and apartment living. The market recorded a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of new residential dwellings supply in the forecast period of 2019-2023. Prime properties at preferred locations are still expected to be the hotspot locations with high asking price. The majority of Australia’s housing surplus is situated in the inner-city areas such as Inner Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney due to recent strong growth in unit developments. The other factors which affect the supply of residential dwellings include ageing population and others. Retail sector within Australia is projected to increase over the next five years (2019-2023) at a positive CAGR of over 1.8% in terms of the total transaction value. Retail transaction activities in Australia reached its third highest level in the year 2018. The increase has been driven largely by sub-regional centers, and regional centers and CBD retail to a lesser extent. The increase in the CBD vacancy rate is driven by construction and transport disruption in the Sydney market as well as persistently high vacancy in the Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth CBD market.Australia hotel real estate space overall has clear skies but major headwinds in near sight are slowing Australia economy and shift towards serviced apartments such as Airbnb. The hotel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.1% in terms of the revenue per available room during the forecast period. Strong growth in the tourism sector will generate more investment opportunities in the near future.For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:Co-working spaces and large technology firms in Australia are further set to drive office demand over the long term. Further office market growth will be due to the improved infrastructure, such as Sydney’s Northwest and City & Southwest Metro rail project and Melbourne’s proposed underground suburban rail loops, which will further open up suburban markets to office occupiers. The demand in the market was largely boosted by co-working office tenants such as WeWork, Spaces and others.The report titled, “ Australia Real Estate Market Outlook to 2023 – By Residential Real Estate Market (Apartment & Villas), By Retail Real Estate Market (Regional, Sub-Regional, Neighborhood, CBD, Large Format Retail and Others), By Office Real Estate (Grade A, Grade B and Premium Offices) and By Hotel Real Estate Market (3 Star, 4 Star, 5 Star and Other Hotels)” by Ken Research observed that introducing green and sustainable buildings, increasing co-working operators, establishing tie-ups between real estate agents and real estate companies, focusing towards affordable housing and increasing the offshore and local investor activities will collectively drive the Australia real estate market demand in the near future along with a CAGR of 2.7% towards residential space in terms of revenue; 4.1% towards retail space in terms of floor space supply and 4.0% towards hotel real estate during the forecast period of 2019-2023 in terms of revenue per available room.Key Segments Covered• Australia Retail Real Estate Market By Type: Regional Sub-Regional Neighborhood CBD Large Format Retail Others (Small Retail Stores and Independent Stores) By Geography: New South Wales Victoria Queensland Western Australia South Australia Northern Australia Tasmania Australian Capital Region• Australia Hotel Real Estate Market By Type: 3 Star Hotels 4 Star Hotels 5 Star Hotels Others (Less than 3 Star Hotels) By Geography: New South Wales Victoria Queensland Western Australia South Australia Northern Australia Tasmania Australian Capital Region• Australia Office Real Estate Market By Type: Grade A Office Grade B Office Premium Office By Geography: New South Wales Victoria Queensland Western Australia South Australia Northern Australia Tasmania Australian Capital Region• Australia Residential Real Estate Market By Type: Apartments Villas By Geography: New South Wales Victoria Queensland Western Australia South Australia Northern Australia Tasmania Australian Capital RegionKey Target Audience• Real Estate Developers• Independent Investors• Real Estate Consulting Companies• Third Party Real Estate Companies• Independent Architects• Government Associations and AgenciesTime Period Captured in the Report:• Historical Period - 2013-2018• Forecast Period - 2019-2023Companies Covered:• Metricon Homes Pty Ltd• Dyldam Developments pty limited• Burbank Group• GJ Gardner Homes• Multiplex Group• ABN Group• MJH Group• Stockland Corporation Limited• Frasers Property Australia Pty Ltd• Henley Properties, Australia• Lendlease group, Australia• Probuild Constructions (Australia) Pty Ltd• CPB Contractors• John Holland, AustraliaKey Topics Covered in the Report• Real Estate Market Scenario in Australia, 2013-2018• Australia Macro Economic Overview• Australia Retail Real Estate Market Market Overview and Genesis Factors Inflecting the Retail Space Current and Future Demand Current and Future Supply Demand Supply Gap Analysis Regional Landscape Retail Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends What Gaps Exist in the Retail Sector?? Recommendations / Success Factors for Developing Retail Centers Key Features and Characteristics Key Pocket Opportunities• Australia Hotel Real Estate Market Market Overview and Genesis Factors Inflecting the Hotel Space Current and Future Demand Current and Future Supply Demand Supply Gap Analysis Regional Landscape Hotel Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends What Gaps exist in the Hotel Sector?? Recommendation / Success Factors for Developing Hotels Key features and Characteristics Key Pocket Opportunities Snapshot on Lifestyle Hotels• Australia Office Real Estate Market Market Overview and Genesis Factors Inflecting Office Space Current and Future Demand Current and Future Supply Demand Supply Gap Analysis Regional Landscape Office Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends What Gaps exist in the Office Sector?? Recommendations / Success Factors for Developing Offices Key Features and Characteristics Key Pocket Opportunities Snapshot on Co Working Spaces• Australia Residential Real Estate Market Market Overview and Genesis Factors Inflecting the Residential Space Current and Future Demand Current and Future Supply Demand-Supply Gap Analysis Regional Landscape Residential Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends What Gaps Exist in the Residential Sector?? Recommendations / Success Factors for Developing Residential Dwellings Key Features and Characteristics Key Pocket Opportunities• Trends and Developments• Issues and Challenges• SWOT Analysis• Snapshot on Brokerage Market• Property Buying Process• Comparative Landscape• Does the Real Estate landscape is forecasted to be positive and encouraging to invest in Australia?For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:Related ReportsContact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



