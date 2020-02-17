Serial Entrepreneur Greg Knoop Joins DCV’s Advisory Board

Greg Knoop of ECO-MAR Joins DCV -Digital Creative Visionaries

DCV, a video production agency based in DC, adds entrepreneur Gregory Knoop to its advisory board, signaling another growth spurt for the agency.

Greg’s proven leadership experience and futurist thinking is invaluable, as we are growing faster than we can learn sometimes.” — Shane Yeager

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Creative Visionaries, a video production agency based in DC, adds entrepreneur Gregory Knoop to its advisory board, signaling another growth spurt about to happen for the agency.

Knoop, a 30 plus year veteran in the architecture space, brings his creativity and strategic business expertise to the digital agency. He has extensive experience in project management, design, and strategy, at one time being responsible for over $40 million in project billables.

“DCV, and the opportunity to collaborate with them, has been on my radar for years,” said Knoop, “Their founding team stood above the noise, grabbed my attention, and inspired me to engage with them. This group has a lot of potential, with a fresh perspective uncommon to what I’ve experienced in the DC market.”

Previously a managing corporate executive of two leading firms in the DC region, Knoop is now co-founder of an innovative environmental and resilience-focused design firm, ECO-MAR. His past accomplishments were rooted in his ability to build teams, uncover exciting opportunities, growing the government contracts, and increasing relevance for his firms year over year.

He is a respected speaker in the architecture industry, covering futurist topics and progressively moving business thinking towards more sustainable and green practices.

“We were seeking a leader who was removed from the ad agency world to look at challenges from a new and creative angle,” says DCV CEO, Shane Yeager. “Greg’s proven leadership experience and futurist thinking is invaluable, as we are growing faster than we can learn sometimes.”

Knoop will bring a range of abilities for an advisory position, helping guide DCV into larger and more ambitious productions, advising on capital raises, and potential roll-up opportunities.

“We’ve identified a few interesting companies that would benefit from joining the DCV family,” said Celene Di Stasio, COO of DCV, “knowing we have a pro on our team, in addition to our council and accounting firm brings confidence to all parties. Greg fires people up with an energy that you can feel.”

The DCV team will formally welcome Knoop to its board in the coming days.



