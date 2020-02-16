CARIBBEAN HOTEL ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVES ELECT TRINIDADIAN BRIAN FRONTIN PRESIDENT

Brian Frontin CSHAE Executive Committee: Brian Frontin (center) with (from left) Miles B. M. Mercera of Curaçao, Véronique Legris of Saint Martin, Stacy Cox of Turks & Caicos, and St. Lucia's Noorani Azeez.

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS, February 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinidadian Brian Frontin is the newly elected President of the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives (CSHAE).Frontin, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI), disclosed that human capital development, governance and sustainability are the priorities he will tackle as he takes over the reins from seasoned hotel and tourism association executive Stacy Cox of the Turks and Caicos Islands.Over his two-year term, Frontin said "considerable emphasis will be placed on enhancing the profiles of CSHAE and all of its Association Executive (AE) members."The incoming leader also wants to strengthen the capacity of national hotel and tourism associations (NHTAs) and their staff leadership to increase their value proposition, and to review and redefine the role of CSHAE within the governance framework of the umbrella Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).Meeting in The Bahamas, the CSHAE Executive and Board crafted an Action Plan to address priorities and convened working committees to execute various items over the next six months.Frontin was confident that the CSHAE transformational agenda underway would yield positive results for the benefit of AEs, NHTAs and CHTA.For his 2020-2022 tenure, President Frontin is supported by an Executive Committee comprising Stacy Cox (Immediate Past President/Chairman), who serves as CEO of the Turks & Caicos Hotel & Tourism Association; Noorani Azeez (Vice President/President-Elect), who is Executive Vice President of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association; Miles B. M. Mercera (Treasurer), CEO of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association; and Véronique Legris (Secretary), Executive Director of the Saint Martin Hotel Association.The Executive Committee will be supported by CSHAE Board members Senator Rudy Grant, CEO of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association; Tisa LaSorte, CEO & President of the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association; and Stephen Todd, CEO of the Bermuda Hotel Association.CSHAE is an independent organization established by CHTA to support the professional development of national hotel and tourism association executives from the 33 CHTA member NHTAs.The organization serves as a network for the region's associations by supporting the professional development of the staff and voluntary leadership; facilitating the gathering and flow of information; advancing programs in support of regional advocacy and product improvement efforts; and serving as a two-way conduit with CHTA in achieving mutual goals.About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 55 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com ENDS



