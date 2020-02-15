DCV Wins Maryland Restaurant Association Contract, Launches “DCV | Live” Division

Digital Creative Visionaries, a Washington, DC based video production agency, secured a media contract with the MD Restaurant Association, launching DCV | Live.

1 in 3 people will have worked in the food and hospitality industry during their life. We're part of that statistic and proud of it. There is no better and more exciting program than ProStart” — Shane Yeager

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Creative Visionaries, a Washington, DC based video production agency, secured a media contract with the Maryland Restaurant Association, prompting a launch of a new company division, DCV | Live, a branch focused on live event video services.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland is the most trusted source for restaurant advocacy, regulatory compliance information, foodservice employee training and restaurant-focused vendors.

The MD Restaurant Association is the organizer of the Maryland ProStart Student Invitational, a part of the national ProStart competition put on by the National Restaurant Association’s Educational Foundation.

​The Maryland ProStart Student Invitational is a state-wide team culinary and hospitality management competition where students compete for scholarships and the right to represent the state of Maryland at the National ProStart Invitational. MPSI demonstrates the skills students learned from the ProStart® program, a nationwide, two-year high school program that unites the classroom and industry to develop the best and brightest talent into tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice leaders.

DCV contracted to cover the entire event and beyond, ensuring live broadcasting to the thousands of Maryland families and schools across the state.

“1 in 3 people will have worked in the food and hospitality industry during their life,” said DCV CEO, Shane Yeager. “I’m part of that statistic and proud of it. I think there is no better and more exciting program than ProStart. This needs to be in every school in America and beyond.”

The DCV team also covers the National Competition that is based in Washington, DC. That involves all 50 states and territories.

Securing an additional ProStart venue, in addition to other live events spurred company expansion for the digital agency.

“We decided it was time to grow our agency,” said COO of DCV, Celene Di Stasio. “The numbers made sense, and the demand was there. We are regularly asked to produce live events, being in DC is the culprit of that.”

DCV plans to formally introduce the DCV | Live brand end of Q1, 2020.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.