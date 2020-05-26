DCV Featured On The Clutch 1000 List As A Global Leader For Video Production
This year, Digital Creative Visionaries (DCV) has been recognized as a global leader in video production by B2B review service Clutch.
With the release of ShortKlips, our video project management software, we are well-positioned to be a competitive and fast-growing creative force in the Washington, DC area and far beyond.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Creative Visionaries (DCV) has been providing digital marketing services to companies since its start in 2014. DCV has been a regular presence in the DC metro area, generating millions of dollars in opportunities for household names.
— Shane Yeager, CEO, DCV
Digital Creative Visionaries & ShortKlips has been recognized as a leader in video production. Clutch, the B2B ratings and reviews platform, published their list for the top 1000 companies on their site and featured both entities as global leaders.
"Being a smaller agency in a very competitive DC video production market, we are proud of our partners and staff who have worked hard to create results for our clients. We're not stopping," said Shane Yeager, CEO, DCV.
"With the release of ShortKlips, our video project management software, we are well-positioned to be a competitive and fast-growing creative force in the Washington, DC area and far beyond."
The importance of this recognition is based on the methodology behind them. In order for DCV to be given recognition, client’s must leave verified client feedback that proves the partnership was beneficial and successful. DCV was the recipient of numerous client reviews praising them on excellent delivery and customer service.
"Thank you clients for all the positive feedback you have given our team at DCV. Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to call ourselves D.C. leaders and global leaders for video production," said COO, Celene Di Stasio, "It’s important that we keep establishing authority to establish more connections with potential buyers."
