DCV Wins USAID Funded Contract, Brings On Additional Talent

DCV, a video production agency based in DC, secured a contract with the Kaizen Company, managing party of the $35M USAID Securing Water For Food project.

Winning this contract has allowed us to bring on new, dedicated creative talent. With each contract win, we’re becoming a bigger contender here in Washington, DC and beyond” — Celene Di Stasio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Creative Visionaries, a video production agency based in DC, secured a contract with the Kaizen Company, manager of the $35M USAID Securing Water For Food project.

Securing Water for Food helps farmers around the world grow more food using less water, enhance water storage, and improve the use of saline water and soil to produce food by ensuring that the entrepreneurs and scientists behind the new approaches are getting the support they need to apply and expand their solutions around the world.

The Kaizen Company has provided support to hundreds of government, private-sector, and non-profit organizations in markets worldwide. Their projects have created solutions across a broad range of sectors including access to finance, economic growth, education, governance, and peace and resilience.

“Given our company culture and our background in association work, non-profit, and The World Bank, we were a natural fit with the Kaizen philosophy - ongoing improvement at all levels, at all times,” said CEO of DCV, Shane Yeager.

DCV will be providing content support to aid the marketing and communication efforts of the Securing Water for Food project. Capturing interviews with key stakeholders, providing motion graphics and animation, and final assets used to secure additional funding and backing.

“The exciting part for all of us is the amount of impact this will create,” mentioned Celene Di Stasio, COO of DCV. “The Kaizen company has a long track record of success, and we are honored to be part of their efforts helping farmers around the globe.”

Yeager, who grew up working on Pennsylvania farms said, “Water is always a topic of discussion for farmers, asking, where is the water sourced, at what cost, how do we ensure it’s clean and will run off clean after use, and how can we yield more crops with less? We are 100% behind doing all we can to contribute to this program’s development and success.”

The USAID, South Africa, Sweden, and the Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has invested $35 million towards the effort, Improving and managing 2,122,039 hectares of land to date.

“Winning this contract has allowed us to bring on new, dedicated creative talent,” mentioned Di Stasio, “With each contract win, we’re becoming a bigger contender here in Washington, DC and beyond, allowing us to impact even more organizations and their stakeholders with powerful communication.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.