DCV Signs Media Contract With IIE, Solidifying More Growth In The DC Market

DCV, a video production agency based in DC, locked a production deal with the Institute of International Education, a half-billion a year education Non-Profit.

What better way to use our video production expertise than to serve our nation’s military, helping create better soldiers, and more importantly, well-traveled and well-rounded individuals.” — Shane Yeager

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Creative Visionaries, a video production agency based in DC, locked in a deal to help create for the Institute of International Education, a half-billion a year education Non-Profit, well know for the Fulbright Scholarship among many other programs.

DCV is tasked with creating for and expanding the Project GO program, a Department of Defense initiative aimed at improving the language skills, regional expertise, and intercultural communication skills of future military officers.

Project GO provides institutional grants to U.S institutions of higher education with large ROTC student enrollments. These institutions provide language and culture training to ROTC students from across the nation, funding domestic and overseas ROTC language programs and scholarships. Working in support of Army, Air Force, and Navy ROTC Headquarters, Project GO facilitates collaborative efforts both among universities and ROTC leadership.

“This is an endeavor our entire team is excited about,” says Shane Yeager, CEO of DCV. “What better way to use our video production expertise than to serve our nation’s military, helping create better soldiers, and more importantly, well-traveled and well-rounded individuals.”

DCV will be creating a series of digital assets to be used nationally for recruitment, displayed in Congress for fundraising, and sent to DOD officials to report performance increases.

According to Celene Di Stasio, COO of DCV, “Given the multicultural make-up of our company, our background with languages and translation, and our military past-performance, we couldn’t be a better fit.”

Winning this contract sets in motion more momentum for the already fast-growing media agency. It has sparked talk of expansion beyond the DMV area.

“We are looking at a number of key cities for media,” said Yeager, “Outside of the big 3 hubs (Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta) there are many underserved locations and we are going to fill that gap… one step at a time, hiring great people who are dedicated to growing their communities.”



