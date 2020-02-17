Construction Terms Simply Defined Released by Nelson Construction & Renovations

Construction Terms Simply Defined

New construction dictionary released by Nelson Construction and Renovations that simply defines industry terms to increase understanding and quality production.

As our company grew and we began to train new employees, I realized that most people, even veteran tradespeople, have a need for something like this.”” — Dominique Nelson, Co-owner and Chief Administrative Officer

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Construction Terms Simply Defined" has just been released on Amazon by Greg and Dominique Nelson, owners of Nelson Construction and Renovations. The new book is for homeowners, contractors, designers, tradespeople, realtors, and anyone in the construction industry, to help them unravel one of the biggest communication barriers in construction: the terminology.

In a highly-specialized field riddled with complex terms, where beginners, laymen and homeowners often feel as if they are listening to a different language, Greg and Dominique Nelson, owners of Nelson Construction and Renovations in Clearwater, have found a way to simplify things using their new book, Construction Terms Simply Defined: A Dictionary of Construction and Design You Can Actually Understand.

“I started creating this dictionary four or five years ago,” says Dominique, company co-owner and co-author of the book. “I had just left the teaching field and had decided to help my husband with his company, but it took me a long time (and a lot of questions) to understand all the parts and pieces of construction – especially in our market, which is building and renovating custom homes. As our company grew and we began to train new employees, I realized that most people, even veteran tradespeople, have a need for something like this.”

The book contains simple definitions in a variety of areas, including design terms, contract and insurance terminology, estimating basics, and even job site slang (family friendly, though). Every trade is covered, including architecture and design, contracting, framing, masonry, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, drywall, paint, windows, doors, finish carpentry, and even welding.

“I’ve always believed that construction should be simple,” says Greg Nelson, co-owner and founder of Nelson Construction, and co-author of the book. “It’s not rocket science. I think it just gets stressful when people don’t understand what’s going on, and when contractors don’t know how to manage expectations.”

And that is the very premise of the book: keep it simple. Definitions are written in layman’s terms, so that anyone can understand it – even a high school student who has never set foot on a job site. With over 500 definitions and more than 50 color photographs taken on their own projects over the years, the book is a boon to anyone involved in construction – whether you are a homeowner undergoing a renovation, a beginner in construction, or a veteran tradesperson. The book is available in both paperback and on E-book/Kindle, and you can order it on Amazon.

Greg and Dominique Nelson are the owners of Nelson Construction and Renovations, an award--winning construction company that specializes in design-build, custom new homes, home additions, whole home remodels and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Greg Nelson has been a Florida state licensed contractor since 2006, with more than 25 years’ experience in both commercial and residential construction. He, his wife, and their team of more than 30 staff serve homeowners all over the Tampa Bay area, helping them to create their dream homes. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call (727) 596-9006. You may also visit their office at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater

Things You Need to Know When Renovating Your House in Florida



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.