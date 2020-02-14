Aqualaro.com benefits of the industry 1st fully crewed yacht / boat club

Aqualaro.com management highlights the features and benefits of being a member of the industry first a pay as you go mini yacht club.

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It can be a daunting task to find the right yacht club piloting the boat looking after all the necesseties and all this at a reasonable and affordable price point. Now with Aqualaro it doesn’t have to be as difficult!.Aqualaro is definitely the yacht club that will fulfill all your expectations and it's a place that suits all your needs and wants. Aqualaro offers the industry 1st fully crewed 36 and 39 foot cruisers (mini yachts). Prices can range as low as $149 / hr to $245 hr. The price includes the gas captain crew all docking mooring fees to name a few. Just hop aboard and go! Sit back and relax while their crew does the driving complying with water safety rules coast guard instructions to name a few.Yacht club membership will broaden the world of yachting . You gain friends and opportunities for sporting and social activities by belonging to a yacht club that extends and enriches your life. Aqualaro facilities are world class.It is not uncommon for a yacht club to have members who don’t have a yacht at all, but who like to be around people who do own them. Aqualaro offers a unique lifestyle experience.In the course of the year, Aqualaro as a yacht club in South Florida has arranged many club cruises. The cruise destinations often have party dinners and events. Club cruises inspire members to visit new destinations and add a new dimension to any yachting routine.See all the benefits Aqualaro has to offer.Join Aqualaro mini yacht club and experience the hassle free yachting in South Florida.Disclosure:Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Aqualaro that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be”, “expects”, “may affect”, “believed”, “estimate”, “project” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Aqualaro cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Aqualaro is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Aqualaro’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Aqualaro’s control. In addition to those discussed in Aqualaro’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Aqualaro’s management, including, but not limited to, Aqualaro’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Aqualaro’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Aqualaro’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Aqualaro’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Aqualaro does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Contact:Aqualaro@Aqualaro.comTOLL FREE (866)771 7471SOURCE:Aqualaro



