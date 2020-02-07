Aqualaro.com - South Florida company with exquisite yacht service

Aqualaro is known for its exquisite yacht service based on traditional family values which are in the interest of their consumers.

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualaro is a mini-club yachting company located in South Florida which is known as a boat enthusiast's paradise. It's the perfect destination for a luxury yacht charter with its subtropical climate and warm, turquoise waters, so if you are a yacht lover, you're in the right spot.Florida has a magnificent coast that is best explored by a private yacht that allows you to design your own itinerary through tropical islands, chic cities and barrier reefs in the utmost comfort, avoiding the touring crowd.As you know, Florida has a famous boating culture, so for Floridians, having a yacht is common as having a car. According to that, you can always find people around at boating events and on the water talking about boating.Andrea Zecevic, CEO of Aqualaro, said, "We created Aqualaro as a unique yacht club which is ideal for anniversaries, engagement weekends, family vacations and any kind of event with the idea to provide you with memories of a lifetime with those special people in your life." You can choose between spending a few hours on a magnificent chart on Intercoastal and stopping by at waterfront restaurants or to stay for a couple of days at Aqualaro's boatel and feel Florida's sunsets on the water.Aqualaro welcomes people who love fishing to try Florida's waters. Since Florida is well known and as Sun State you are welcome to join them 365 days a year and create memories with them.



