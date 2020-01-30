Aqualaro.com - South Florida company with exceptional cruise service

Aqualaro is a unique company that puts consumer’s needs first.

LANTANA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualaro is a company reserved for boat enthusiasts who are looking for remarkable and unforgettable moments to spend with their families. There’s no better way to build fascinating family memories than taking a cruise on a private yacht. This is a perfect way for an escape from the daily routine, spending some quality time at ocean chasing the waves, the sun, and new adventures. If you want a private yacht cruise that you will remember than Aqualaro is a right South Florida company for your needs you just need to get on board and feel the breeze, the happiness, and the euphoria. Florida is renowned for its numerous sightseeing cruises that allow you to do nothing but relax and enjoy the scenery.One of the major things with cruises are that you can stop in different places whenever you want, see stunning beaches that are hard to reach in some other ways or discover all secluded bays like they are out of this world.This specific service is based in Lantana, Florida and represents a mini yacht club membership with exclusive cruise opportunities . Aqualaro’s management created 3 different cruise packages for their consumers. They offer boat lovers the first package “Inshore” which is created for up to 3 miles, the second “Midshore” is created for 4 to 35 miles, the last one “Offshore” is created for more than 36 miles and this one is created for real cruise lovers. Andrea Zecevic, CEO of Aqualaro, said, “Whether you want to plan a unique getaway with family and friends or you just want to enjoy cruising with our captain and the whole crew, you can rely on us to make your time spend on a yacht even more enjoyable and well worth relaxing”Cruising can be fun in many ways and gives you an opportunity to explore waters from various perspectives while you enjoy sitting back with a glass of your favorite drink and watching impressive sunsets.The company possesses two vessels, so it’s up to you will you enjoy time spent on either Carver Mariner or Sea Ray Sundancer 360.Disclosure:Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Aqualaro that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be”, “expects”, “may affect”, “believed”, “estimate”, “project” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Aqualaro cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Aqualaro is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Aqualaro’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Aqualaro’s control. In addition to those discussed in Aqualaro’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Aqualaro’s management, including, but not limited to, Aqualaro’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Aqualaro’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Aqualaro’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Aqualaro’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Aqualaro does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Contact:Aqualaro@Aqualaro.comTOLL FREE (866)771 7471SOURCE:Aqualaro



