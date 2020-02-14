UKAS Accredits ABAC Center of Excellence’s ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Certification Capabilities

ABAC Certification

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UKAS Accredits ABAC Center of Excellence’s ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Certification CapabilitiesABAC Center of Excellence Limited announced that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) has accredited its ABAC Certification services for administering the ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems standard.ABAC Center of Excellence Limited provides ISO 37001:2016 anti-bribery management systems certification for organisations that implement prescribed measures to prevent, detect and address bribery. Pursuant to this, UKAS accredited ABAC Center of Excellence Limited in the UK, Malaysia and Dubai for ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) certification in accordance with ISO/IEC 17021-1: 2015 conformity assessment requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems.“Congratulations to everyone at ABAC Center of Excellence on achieving accreditation for certifying anti-bribery management systems. Gaining this accreditation means that ABAC has demonstrated to UKAS that it has the necessary systems and processes in place to provide competent, consistent and impartial certification against the ISO 37001:2016 ABMS standard. In turn, holding accredited ABMS certification enables organisations to demonstrate to both regulators and customers that they have independently assessed and robust anti-bribery systems in place. As ISO 37001:2016 is an internationally recognised standard, this could be an important factor in helping organisations maintain or expand their business by showing that they satisfy national and international anti-bribery compliance requirements, both in the UK and abroad.” UKAS said in a statement.The scope of industries that ABAC Center of Excellence Limited is accredited for providing certification includes banking and finance; real estate, property; legal business services; construction and public administration and contracts; power generation and transmission; mining, oils, gases/utilities, pharmaceutical and healthcare; transport and storage.UKAS is the sole national accreditation body for the United Kingdom and is recognised by the government to assess against internationally agreed standards, organisations that provide certification, testing, inspection and calibration services. Accreditation by UKAS demonstrates the competence, impartiality and performance capability of conformity assessment services. UKAS is a non-profit distributing private company, limited by guarantee, and is independent of Government.Zafar Anjum, CEO of ABAC Center of Excellence Limited, said “We are honoured that UKAS has accredited the ABAC Center of Excellence Limited for the scope of ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System. We know this anti-bribery management standard is critical for any organisation seeking to prevent bribery, demonstrate “adequate procedures”, and stay in compliance with new and emerging laws and legislation.”“As the United Kingdom’s sole national accreditation body, accreditation from UKAS is seen as a badge of honour and critical to giving our customers confidence in the competency and quality of ABAC’s certification services for ISO 37001:2016 ABMS,” said Huma Khalid, Scheme Manager at ABAC Center of Excellence Limited.About ABAC Center of Excellence LimitedAnti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC) Center of Excellence is an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management System, providing ISO 37001 training and accredited certification. The ABACoperates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants. To learn more about ABAC Certification, visit ABACGroup.com.# # #CONTACT ABAC Center of Excellence LimitedOmoye OseborClient Services OfficerABAC Center of Excellence LimitedOmoye.osebor@ABACgroup.com+44 207 868 1471



