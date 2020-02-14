Campaigns With Heart Recognized As Halo Award Finalists

Corporate Social Impact Honorees To Be Revealed At Engage For Good in Austin, TX in May

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Valentine's Day, we celebrate companies and causes working at the intersection of cause and commerce - campaigns that have heart - with the announcement of this year's Halo Award finalists.

Now in its 18th year, the Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives that successfully engage consumers and/or employees.

"Corporate social impact initiatives that do well by doing good are increasingly complex." said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel, "With increased scrutiny from all levels of stakeholders from investors to consumers, gone are the days where simply making a charitable donation or slapping a nonprofit logo on a product is enough." Hessekiel explained. "This year’s Halo finalists showcase many ways that companies and causes join forces to generate financial and social dividends."

Fifty-seven campaigns were announced today as finalists in 14 Halo Award categories. A Gold and Silver Halo Award winner will be announced in each category at the 2020 Engage for Good Conference in Austin, Texas on May 28. Please join us in congratulating these finalists:

ACTIVISM/ADVOCACY

Change For Nature: Burt's Bees and National Geographic

Don’t Retire, Kid: ESPN and The Aspen Institute

M·A·C VIVA GLAM Celebrates 25 Years: M·A·C ,Planned Parenthood and additional nonprofits

Pride Is Good: Playboy and The Trevor Project

CONSUMER-ACTIVATED CORPORATE DONATION

Dine and Do Good: Citi and Share Our Strength

DSW Gives: DSW and Soles4Souls

Fuel Your School: Chevron and DonorsChoose

Poptivism: PopSockets

CONSUMER DONATION

No Kid Hungry: Denny’s & Share Our Strength

MAPFRE Insurance and Pan-Mass Challenge Spark $3 million in Consumer Donations: MAPFRE Insurance and the Pan-Mass Challenge

Panda Express Year Round Point of Sale Campaign: Panda Express and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and additional nonprofits

Pride & Joy: Macy's and The Trevor Project

Round Up Fundraiser: Taco Bell and Taco Bell Foundation

DISASTER PREVENTION/RELIEF

Supporting Grief, Loss, and Healing Together: New York Life Foundation and First Book

Hydrating Our Nation’s Heroes: Anheuser-Busch and National Volunteer Fire Council

Puerto Rico Library Makeover: Macy's and Reading Is Fundamental

Xylem Global Humanitarian Disaster Response: Xylem

EDUCATION

Drive Bigger: VW and DonorsChoose

LEGO City Space - Passport to Space: The Lego Group

This Way Ahead/Cozy Socks: Old Navy and Boys and Girls Clubs of America

WE Teachers: Walgreens and WE

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

40,000 Acts of Service: ESPN

Pride In Service: CSX

Creating “Grief Ambassadors”: New York Life and First Book

Paycor Community Partners Program: Paycor

EXPERIENTIAL/EVENT

Birds in Focus: Canon USA and The National Audubon Society

Extra Life Human Claw Machine: GameStop Gives and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

S'more out of Summer: LL Bean and National Park Foundation

Sustainable Development Goals at Dreamforce: Salesforce

GROUP VOLUNTEERISM

Creating Book Access for All: Foresters Financial and Little Free Library

The Power of One: Vivint Smart Home and Vivint Gives Back

The CarMax Foundation Supports Play With KaBOOM!: CarMax and KaBOOM!

Veterans Day of Service 2019: Activision Blizzard

HEALTH

John Hancock Aspire: John Hancock

The Truth About Opioids: Leidos and The Truth Initiative

Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Wealth + Health Initiative: Transamerica and American Heart Association

INCLUSION

Face Your Fierce: Abercrombie & Fitch and The Trevor Project

John Hancock Signature Series: John Hancock

Live in Color: Morphe and The Trevor Project

Day of Inclusion: Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada

SKILLED VOLUNTEERISM

Girls4Tech: Mastercard

Smile Brands Inc. Delivers Smiles for Everyone: Smile Brands, Inc. and Smiles for Everyone Foundation

Pure Storage/Kidspire Vietnam and Team4Tech

Social Innovation Lab: Medidata

SOCIAL SERVICE

#HireHonor: Activision Blizzard and Call Of Duty Endowment

Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The Right To Shower: Unilever’s The Right to Shower and Lava Mae

UPS Road Code: UPS and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

SUSTAINABILITY

Design with the Environment in Mind: Humanscale

Don’t Feed the Landfills: Subaru and National Parks Conservation Association

Earth Day 2019: Allbirds and The National Audubon Society

Together We Can Recycle and Reuse all Tennis Balls: Wilson Sporting Goods and RecycleBalls

VIDEO

Megan | Aspiring Art Educator |Live Más Scholarship: Taco Bell

Don't Retire Kid: ESPN

Goodwill San Francisco: More Than Just a Second Chance: eBay for Charity

Life’s Journeys: American Airlines and SU2C

Share Happiness: WestJet and Make-A-Wish Canada

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. Learn more at https://www.engageforgood.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.