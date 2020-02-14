Campaigns With Heart Recognized As Halo Award Finalists
Corporate Social Impact Honorees To Be Revealed At Engage For Good in Austin, TX in May
RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Valentine's Day, we celebrate companies and causes working at the intersection of cause and commerce - campaigns that have heart - with the announcement of this year's Halo Award finalists.
Now in its 18th year, the Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives that successfully engage consumers and/or employees.
"Corporate social impact initiatives that do well by doing good are increasingly complex." said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel, "With increased scrutiny from all levels of stakeholders from investors to consumers, gone are the days where simply making a charitable donation or slapping a nonprofit logo on a product is enough." Hessekiel explained. "This year’s Halo finalists showcase many ways that companies and causes join forces to generate financial and social dividends."
Fifty-seven campaigns were announced today as finalists in 14 Halo Award categories. A Gold and Silver Halo Award winner will be announced in each category at the 2020 Engage for Good Conference in Austin, Texas on May 28. Please join us in congratulating these finalists:
ACTIVISM/ADVOCACY
Change For Nature: Burt's Bees and National Geographic
Don’t Retire, Kid: ESPN and The Aspen Institute
M·A·C VIVA GLAM Celebrates 25 Years: M·A·C ,Planned Parenthood and additional nonprofits
Pride Is Good: Playboy and The Trevor Project
CONSUMER-ACTIVATED CORPORATE DONATION
Dine and Do Good: Citi and Share Our Strength
DSW Gives: DSW and Soles4Souls
Fuel Your School: Chevron and DonorsChoose
Poptivism: PopSockets
CONSUMER DONATION
No Kid Hungry: Denny’s & Share Our Strength
MAPFRE Insurance and Pan-Mass Challenge Spark $3 million in Consumer Donations: MAPFRE Insurance and the Pan-Mass Challenge
Panda Express Year Round Point of Sale Campaign: Panda Express and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and additional nonprofits
Pride & Joy: Macy's and The Trevor Project
Round Up Fundraiser: Taco Bell and Taco Bell Foundation
DISASTER PREVENTION/RELIEF
Supporting Grief, Loss, and Healing Together: New York Life Foundation and First Book
Hydrating Our Nation’s Heroes: Anheuser-Busch and National Volunteer Fire Council
Puerto Rico Library Makeover: Macy's and Reading Is Fundamental
Xylem Global Humanitarian Disaster Response: Xylem
EDUCATION
Drive Bigger: VW and DonorsChoose
LEGO City Space - Passport to Space: The Lego Group
This Way Ahead/Cozy Socks: Old Navy and Boys and Girls Clubs of America
WE Teachers: Walgreens and WE
EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
40,000 Acts of Service: ESPN
Pride In Service: CSX
Creating “Grief Ambassadors”: New York Life and First Book
Paycor Community Partners Program: Paycor
EXPERIENTIAL/EVENT
Birds in Focus: Canon USA and The National Audubon Society
Extra Life Human Claw Machine: GameStop Gives and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
S'more out of Summer: LL Bean and National Park Foundation
Sustainable Development Goals at Dreamforce: Salesforce
GROUP VOLUNTEERISM
Creating Book Access for All: Foresters Financial and Little Free Library
The Power of One: Vivint Smart Home and Vivint Gives Back
The CarMax Foundation Supports Play With KaBOOM!: CarMax and KaBOOM!
Veterans Day of Service 2019: Activision Blizzard
HEALTH
John Hancock Aspire: John Hancock
The Truth About Opioids: Leidos and The Truth Initiative
Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Wealth + Health Initiative: Transamerica and American Heart Association
INCLUSION
Face Your Fierce: Abercrombie & Fitch and The Trevor Project
John Hancock Signature Series: John Hancock
Live in Color: Morphe and The Trevor Project
Day of Inclusion: Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada
SKILLED VOLUNTEERISM
Girls4Tech: Mastercard
Smile Brands Inc. Delivers Smiles for Everyone: Smile Brands, Inc. and Smiles for Everyone Foundation
Pure Storage/Kidspire Vietnam and Team4Tech
Social Innovation Lab: Medidata
SOCIAL SERVICE
#HireHonor: Activision Blizzard and Call Of Duty Endowment
Teen Summer Challenge: Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America
The Right To Shower: Unilever’s The Right to Shower and Lava Mae
UPS Road Code: UPS and Boys & Girls Clubs of America
SUSTAINABILITY
Design with the Environment in Mind: Humanscale
Don’t Feed the Landfills: Subaru and National Parks Conservation Association
Earth Day 2019: Allbirds and The National Audubon Society
Together We Can Recycle and Reuse all Tennis Balls: Wilson Sporting Goods and RecycleBalls
VIDEO
Megan | Aspiring Art Educator |Live Más Scholarship: Taco Bell
Don't Retire Kid: ESPN
Goodwill San Francisco: More Than Just a Second Chance: eBay for Charity
Life’s Journeys: American Airlines and SU2C
Share Happiness: WestJet and Make-A-Wish Canada
About Engage for Good
Engage for Good, producer of the Engage for Good conference and Halo Awards, helps business and nonprofit executives succeed together by providing practical information and inspiration, opportunities to build valuable relationships and recognition for outstanding work engaging employees and consumers around social good and cause-related marketing efforts. Learn more at https://www.engageforgood.com.
