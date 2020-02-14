Interior Designer Karen Rapp to Join Wiseman & Gale Interiors

Karen Rapp, founder of Karen Rapp Interiors, will join Wiseman & Gale Interiors

Wiseman & Gale Interiors is pleased to announce that Karen Rapp, of Karen Rapp Interiors, will join the firm as a full-service interior designer in Scottsdale.

I'm delighted to announce Karen Rapp’s decision to join Wiseman & Gale. The real winners will be our clientele, who’ll now be able to take advantage of Karen’s tremendous talent, taste and experience.” — Scott Burdick, Managing Partner, Wiseman & Gale Interiors

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiseman & Gale Interiors (wisemanandgale.com), of Scottsdale, Arizona, is pleased to announce that, effective March 1, Karen Rapp, of Karen Rapp Interiors (karenrappinteriors.com), will join the firm as a full-service interior designer.As a part of her move, Rapp, for decades one of Arizona’s leading interior designers, will close Karen Rapp Interiors. Notably, she will continue to serve her clients under the new partnership with Wiseman & Gale, which offers comprehensive operations to support its designers on staff.“I couldn’t be more delighted than to be announcing Karen Rapp’s decision to join Wiseman & Gale,” noted Scott Burdick, the design firm’s Managing Partner. “I’ve known for a long time the synergies Karen’s firm and ours share, so, in every imaginable respect, Karen joining our firm represents a ‘win-win’ for us and for her.” He added, “And almost needless to say, the real winners in this new arrangement will be our clientele, who’ll now be able to take advantage of Karen’s tremendous talent, taste and experience.”About Karen RappRapp graduated from Arizona State University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree, with an emphasis in Interior Design. In 1987, she founded Karen Rapp Interiors, which grew into one of Arizona’s most highly respected residential interior design firms. Over the past three decades, many home and business owners have attested to the dedicated vision and pure professionalism of Karen Rapp Interiors. Rapp’s work has been featured in numerous publications, including Luxe, Phoenix Home & Garden, Arizona Foothills and Gardens Southwest. In March 2009, Rapp was named a Master of the Southwest by Phoenix Home & Garden magazine.While Rapp has thoroughly enjoyed building her namesake brand into a highly respected interior design presence in the Phoenix community, she is thrilled with her decision to join Wiseman & Gale. “It will give me an opportunity to collaborate and work alongside some of Arizona’s most talented design professionals, and allow me to focus even more on serving the design needs of my cherished clients,” she said.“This transition is all about my growth into the next phase of my career,” Rapp added. “As a building and business owner these past many years, I’ve been missing the design and client-side experience. Now I can spend more time doing exactly what I enjoy.”About Wiseman & GaleWiseman & Gale Interiors was established in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1965 by founders George Wiseman and Anne Gale. Their legendary partnership and successful early business greatly influenced the taste, style and creative process of the generation of designers who followed them. Through the years, the underlying principles of Wiseman & Gale’s approach have remained its foundation: commanding scale, luxury fabrics, bold colors, interesting compositions, subtle details and an emphasis on comfort and timeless beauty. The Wiseman & Gale design team comprises some of the Southwest’s premier designers, all of whom carry forward the commitment to excellence begun by its founders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.