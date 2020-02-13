Elemental LED Wins Prestigious Industry Sapphire Award

Leading Manufacturer’s Innovation Honored by LEDs Magazine

[This award] provides validation for the hard work and dedication of our engineering team to design our portfolio of patented, unique products like HYDROLUME.” — Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today that the uniquely patented HYDROLUME® SLIM RGB Strip Light by Diode LED has been honored with the Sapphire Award by LEDs Magazine. The Sapphire Awards is an esteemed awards program in the LED and solid-state lighting (SSL) sectors honoring innovation in enabling technologies and elegance-of-design in finished lighting products.

HYDROLUME® SLIM RGB IP68 LED Strip Light was announced as the winner in the Outdoor Landscape and Architectural SSL Design category at the sixth annual Sapphire Awards Gala on February 12th on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA, the featured event of the Strategies in Light Conference. HYDROLUME® SLIM RGB is a UL 676, submersible color changing LED strip designed for many outdoor applications including pools and fountains. HYDROLUME® SLIM RGB is resistant to chemicals like chlorine and bromine, UV, and protects against the corrosive effects of saltwater.

“The recognition by LEDs Magazine and our industry peers is extremely important to our entire organization,” says Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “It provides validation for the hard work and dedication of our engineering team to design our portfolio of patented, unique products like HYDROLUME, and inspires us to continue to lead the way in developing other innovative technologies.”

Two other products were nominated for Sapphire Awards by Elemental LED.

SSL Flex, Tiles, and Sheets Category:

CELESTE™ Flexible Linear Lighting by Lucetta Lighting, a division of Elemental LED

Outdoor Landscape and Architectural SSL Design Category:

NEON BLAZE™ RGB Diffused Linear LED Lighting

“Both myself, and I think the entire judging panel, were excited to see the level of innovation in our entries this year, especially as the industry struggled through a difficult year. I applaud those companies that are still investing heavily in SSL product development and delivering on what I believe is the successful path forward — quality of light,” said Maury Wright, Editor-in-Chief of LEDs Magazine.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.

About LEDs Magazine:

LEDs Magazine is the leading information resource for the global LED and lighting community, serving thousands of readers that specify, design, and manufacture LED based products for a wide range of end-use applications. Its key value proposition is to offer well-written, unbiased, and informative editorial content to more than 63,000 subscribers. LEDs Magazine provides news and product information on a daily basis in combination with in-depth technical articles, analysis, and case studies. For additional information about LEDs Magazine, visit www.ledsmagazine.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.